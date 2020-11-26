Village guesthouses fetch city hotel prices in China

There's a Japanese-style garden and dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows, and its best quadruple room is priced at 2,880 yuan (S$587) per night, with rooms usually fully booked during the peak season, from spring to autumn.

Such amenities and prices were once only confined to hotel in urban areas in China. But this top-level guesthouse, Luoqi, is located in Guojiagou, a village in Tianjin that's just a two-hour drive from Beijing.

In fact, this village offers tourists a variety of accommodation options both in style and in price. Basic rooms, rated according to a unified standard, go for 100 to 400 yuan per night.

Far from the city center and Port of Tianjian, Guojiagou used to be a poor village in mountainous area. With per capita annual income less than 5,000 yuan at the beginning of the 21st century, villagers used to make their living mainly through farming, planting or being migrant workers in city.

Hu Ceran, 37, now runs his own guesthouse with his wife, and he used to be one of the migrant workers. He became an apprentice cook when he was 17, working in city restaurants for 13 years.

In 2007, a debt of 500,000 yuan suddenly fell upon Hu's shoulders when his father was in a car accident. The debt almost emptied his bank account, for back then this family could only earn 5,000 yuan per month.

Things have turned better for Hu and for the village in 2012, when more and more households repurposed their homes into guesthouses in this area, and the city government gave the village a grant and supportive policies to boost its attraction as a tourism destination.

Such efforts have paid off, with Guojiagou later earning a reputation as a "Water Town in Northern China" with a countryside like the British Cotswolds.

As China's economy has boomed, and the fast pace of city life has generated a common nostalgia for country life, there has been a surge in village tourism, with the villagers in Guojiagou riding the wave.

Under these circumstances, Hu returned to the village in 2013 and started his new career.

With the help of 200,000 yuan in interest-free loans, Hu got out of debt within just two years. Now, Hu's family can earn a half million yuan per year, and he even spent over 600,000 yuan to redecorate his guesthouse this summer.

There are many villagers like Hu, who were previously working in city but have come back home and started their own businesses. A total of 43 out of 51 households run their own guesthouses, with most of them being young people.

The rising number of tourists has also enticed some renters and companies to invest in new guesthouses here, such as Luoqi.

To better manage the brand of "Water Town in Northern China", the village committee started a company in 2015 to help run all the guesthouses. It was a pioneering move in Tianjin to efficiently manage the price and quality of service of the guesthouses.

Wang Xiaoyu, who with her mother-in-law currently runs a guesthouse which earned 300,000 yuan last year, speaks highly of the management of the company.

"During this year's pandemic, it was the company that checked the health QR codes for visitors," Wang said. "Sometimes we are too busy to check."

In 2018, Tianjin was paired up with Northwest China's Gansu province to provide help. Guojiagou, a village previously left behind in the economy, now has valuable experience in overcoming poverty that could assist its counterparts. Now, a tourism model pivoting on guesthouses has been adopted by some villages of Gansu.

Near winter, with the peak tourist season past, the village has now regained its peace. On a late afternoon, Wang has just brought her son back home from school.

Three cars have parked in front of the door of Wang's guesthouse. Friends have gathered in her house, playing mahjong. Hu said he will join them later, now that they have the time and are in the mood to play it the whole day.

Sunshine has been pouring into the house, leaving it bright and warm inside.