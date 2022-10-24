Virtue school for men: Chinese cities push to make men better fathers, partners after backlash against courses teaching women to be obedient

A sexologist in China posed an intriguing question to an online seminar for students over the weekend.

"It is out of kindness to spare women from some tiring work such as mining and night shifts. It shouldn't be considered as inequality, should it?" asked Fang Gang, a Beijing-based sexologist and sociologist.

It was part of a course training instructors for his "male virtue" classes to be held in three major cities in China next year.

The move comes several years after "female virtue" schools teaching women to obey men emerged in the country, triggering anger.

Fang, a well-known gender equality advocate, has launched a non-profit programme which practises just the opposite — teaching men to be better partners and fathers.

While the previous women's morality courses taught women traditional virtues and told them to focus on family and accept menial work, Fang's "male virtue" classes aim to tackle stereotypes and promote male family involvement and social responsibility, he said.

"Many men have shown interest as they see this as a way to improve their marriage and their relationship with their children," said Fang.

This comes amid growing public awareness about gender equality in recent years.

"At least from the media and public discourse, I have seen more discussion about gender issues and reflection on the role of men," he said.

Under the initiative, those interested are encouraged to form a three-person team and work together in one city as instructors after receiving training from Fang.

After attending training sessions between October and January next year, they should start classes in their own city and enrol at least 15 people for each class.

Seventeen teams have signed up since Fang issued a recruitment announcement in the middle of last month, and three, from Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu, were picked after interviews.

A previous attempt by Fang to do the same thing in 2015 floundered after only two men signed up.

"I did not expect a big number of men to sign up this time, but I think there are people who do want to change and grow. That is why we choose to start from big cities, where public awareness is better," he explained.

Several years ago a slew of "virtue schools" for women sprang up across China, promoting gender-biased thoughts such as teaching that women are inferior to men and that life does not end well for career women.

As a result, the courses triggered a public outcry and many were shut down after wide media coverage.

Gender issues have since remained one of the most hotly discussed topics in the Chinese online community and growing voices for women's rights are being heard, but participation and support from men is still uncommon.

In "male virtue" classes, students will learn how to be a good husband and father by playing games such as simulated labour pain experience, sharing life stories with each other, watching films and exchanging thoughts afterwards, Fang said.

"I hope that spearheaded by teams from the three major cities, the classes can spread to second or third-tier cities, and ultimately to the whole country," he said.