Visually impaired students in Jiangxi gain confidence through rope skipping, hope to participate in Olympics

Visually impaired students build confidence through rope jumping



On the afternoon of Nov 11, members of the Nanchang School for Blind Children's skipping-rope team in Jiangxi province started their regular training under the guidance of coach Xu Li.

She said all her 13 charges have some form of visual impairment and range from primary to high school students.

Members of the skipping team practice after school.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Skipping is a test of aerobic fitness, speed, coordination and skill, which Xu said presents quite a challenge for visually impaired people. They rely on sound and rhythm to decide their exact movements and need to practice more to build muscle memory, she said.

Three members of the school's skipping-rope team practice on Nov 11.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

After graduating from Nanchang Normal University's Sports Department in 2018, Xu became the team's coach. The team has won multiple awards in several national competitions, including the women's pairs title at the 10th National Games for People with Disabilities held in Tianjin last year.

Third grade students in a class.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The team holds three training sessions a week, and some members are hoping to participate in the Tokyo Olympics next year, which was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

High school students learn traditional Chinese massage, and then take a biology lesson in another class.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

"After training and competing in different events for two years, I feel my self-confidence is growing," said Hu Xiwen, a fifth grader.

Two students play a game during a break between classes.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

School principal Xiao Yong has named the skipping team "The Light". She said that besides rope skipping, the school offers other courses for visually impaired students such as table tennis, music and massage.

ALSO READ: Chinese woman didn't let her inability to use her hands and feet stop her from writing and publishing novels

Third grade students learn to play the ukulele on Nov 11.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network