'Waiter, there's excrement in my pig intestine,' Chinese diner complains

A restaurant customer in northeastern China is demanding higher compensation after he was served pig intestine filled with excrement at a well-known chain then offered a sum he considered inadequate, according to news video app PearVideo.

The diner, identified only by his surname Wang, was enjoying a pot of rice noodles with pig intestine on Friday when he found a piece that was tougher to chew, he said.

He complained to staff at the restaurant, a branch of Axiang Rice Noodles in a mall in Changchun, Jilin province, and it was established that there were pieces of excrement in the meal.

An unnamed manager from the restaurant's supplier told PearVideo in Sunday's report that the supplier's staff had failed to clean the intestine properly and that it would take full responsibility.

The manager telephoned Wang, offering to compensate him with an amount equivalent to 10 times the value of the dish, in line with consumer rights regulations - which would give Wang up to 500 yuan (S$96.80).

But Wang said he felt insulted by the offer and asked for 30,000 yuan.

"I'd like to invite their boss to come over and have a try - I can pay him a few hundred yuan for every piece of excrement he eats," Wang said.

The supplier, a small pork business in eastern China, said it could not afford the amount Wang was asking for, especially with business suffering after an African swine fever epidemic that has decimated China's hog herd.