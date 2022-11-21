Walking on all fours: Campus crawlers spark China-wide fitness craze as 4 million tap into primal movement fad online

People across China are engaging in a strange form of exercise which is turning human evolutionary theory on its head - walking on all fours.

The craze - which has spread like wildfire with the help of social media - was born when a group of university students in Beijing were caught on camera crawling around in circles in a playground last week.

Chinese students walk on all fours in the latest exercise craze to hit campuses. The workout, which some believe can improve whole-body strength, is spreading nationwide.

PHOTO: Weibo

The country-wide spread of people walking on all fours has been inspired by the movement of animals like cats, crocodiles and bears.

However, the growing number of people doing or taking an interest in it, are tapping into a deeply primal form of human movement, and the return to a time before we walked upright is not only fun, it is good for your health.

The primal movement workout took social media by storm and soon spread to other universities in the capital city.

On Xiaohongshu, China’s Instagram-like platform, a hashtag called #Xiaohongshu Crawling Competition has received over 3.8 million views so far.

As well as being a good way to keep fit, it is also helping large numbers of college students relieve the stress and boredom of lockdown under China’s ongoing zero-Covid policy.

Online, many see it as a response to “an ancient calling”, referring to the way humans moved millions of years ago before they could walk upright.

“Encouraged by all my internet friends, I had a try today and crawled for seven minutes. My cat might have been scared by my hidden skills when I chased him on all fours,” one user said in a post.

“Through crawling I find self-fulfillment, wildness, the calling of ancient times, and unexpectedly, firm abs,” said another.

The new trend comes after a recent craze on university campus in which students make handicraft animal companions out of recycled cardboard to relieve the tedium and isolation of lockdowns.

As the Chinese government continues to enforce a zero-Covid policy, thousands of young people are confined to campus and unable to engage in social activities.

A range of online experts extol the health and fitness benefits of walking on all fours - which is also known as quadrupedal movement.

One said: “There are some fantastic mind and body benefits of quadrupedal movements. First and most importantly, it helps to improve your body’s balance and range of activity.”

However, some take a different view.

Sun Wuquan, a doctor who heads the Tui Na massage department of Shanghai’s Yueyang Hospital, said crawling is not the best workout for young people and warned against possible injury especially to the upper body.

“The various movements associated with crawling - the use of the hands, feet and some of the knees and elbows - might be a fun pastime for young people, but are not the best choice when it comes to daily exercise,” he said.

“When we crawl, half of the body’s weight is on the upper limbs, which are not used to such a burden in daily life. Therefore, damage could be caused to various joints, including the elbow and shoulder,” he said.

The exercise was previously a niche activity among elderly people in China.

On a mountainside jogging track in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, hundreds of locals practised “crocodile crawling” exercises each day for a year in pursuit of better health, state television reported early last month.

Similar workouts have been found in parks in other cities, including Guangzhou and Changsha.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.