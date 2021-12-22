Wang Leehom saga: Lee Jinglei’s financial plight strikes chord with Chinese housewives, triggers discussion on ‘unpaid labour’

The recent high-profile accusations of emotional abuse and infidelity made by Lee Jinglei, the estranged wife of Taiwanese-American heartthrob Wang Leehom, struck a chord with a particular segment of Chinese society: housewives.

Many women in China empathised with Lee's description of her life stuck in an unhappy marriage, and they related with the predicament of losing independence because their only access to money is through their husbands.

In the first of several social media posts she wrote during the divorce proceedings, Lee wrote: "Many housewives around me do not have their own savings or income in their own accounts. They feel apologetic for using their husbands' money and are always subject to their husbands' judgment when they use money. They would never dare mention that they want to take care of their own parents."

Lucy Liang, a Nanjing-based mother who spent eight years caring for her two sons full-time before recently re-entering the workforce, said, "I felt all that devaluation of women Lee talked about, but it is still surprising that outdated gender stereotypes are still prevalent in the Chinese-speaking world."

She said that while the war of words may seem like celebrity gossip, it is "beyond that" for many mothers and spouses like her.

"It's a lesson for women that they need to be educated and remain financially independent," Liang said.

Lee, a Taiwanese woman who studied at prestigious Ivy League institutions Princeton University and Columbia University in the US, and once worked as an analyst at J.P. Morgan, said in her initial post that she gave up her job and her personal life because Wang, who is 10 years older, wanted many children.

She said that although women these days are often highly educated, they still often accept the unpaid job of being housewives, a 24-hour role involving multiple duties including being a "wife, mother, babysitter, driver and assistant".

Lee said her reward for giving birth to three kids within five years after marrying Wang in 2013 was various indiscretions by her husband, including infidelity and hiring sex workers. Because she was cast as a "housewife", she was never fully compensated for her contribution to the family during the divorce proceedings.

Wang apologised on Monday and said: "It was all my fault".

China News Weekly on Saturday posted a Weibo poll that will run for a week asking whether housewives should be paid for their work. As of Tuesday afternoon, the vast majority of 12,000 respondents said they should, while 800 people said no.

The debate in China was torn between two ideas: Either better recognising the value of a woman's unpaid labour at home, or promoting an environment that helps women keep working after marriage and childbirth.

"It is a personal choice to be a full-time housewife, but it is still the safest decision for women to continue to participate in the workforce and retain their competitiveness," said China Women's News on Sunday.

The newspaper, which is run by the government-connected NGO All-China Women's Federation, added that leaving the workplace means a series of uncertainties for women today, ranging from financial and psychological dependence on their spouses to a sense of insecurity and inequality in the family.

Wei Qijiang, a male writer, echoed the sentiments: "As a man, I always think that women should not immerse themselves entirely in the family. They must have their own life and have a bridge to communicate with the outside world. Even if they do not receive much money, they should have a stable source of income."

