'Warmth of Shanghai': Salon owner moved by patron donations as lockdown bite

A struggling Chinese hairdresser whose hair salon was hit hard by Shanghai's two-month Covid-19 lockdown has been moved by 50,000 yuan (S$10,204) in donations from expat customers to help revive his business.

Martin Li Menghua, 25, and his business partner opened the salon, called Martin & Jin, in Shanghai's downtown Huangpu District in Nov 2019.

However, he was forced to close his shop at the end of May due to ongoing losses after his salon's business was suspended in March when the district was put under Covid-19 lockdown.

Despite being forced to close during the lockdown he still had to continue paying rent and staff wages, Dahe News reported.

When Li's customers, 95 per cent of whom are expatriates, heard the news of the salon's closure they sprang into action to try and save the business.

Some helped Li make a video to appeal for help online, while others started making donations.

Martin Li Menghua’s salon was more than just a place to get a haircut, says his former customers, who used the shop for meeting up and socialising while getting their hair done.

PHOTO: Weibo

So far Li has received more than 50,000 yuan from 80 of his former expat customers, including some of whom have left China.

They said they hoped Li's business could hang on in the city, where many businesses have been forced to close as a result of the lockdown.

"Before their donations, I'd decided to close my salon. They then told me it's your own business how to spend this money. Whatever I do, they will support me. They told me not to worry about any pressure," an emotional Li told Dahe News.

"I thought this is something only my parents would do for me. They did not lend it to me, they just gave it to me. I've been working away from my hometown for over 10 years.

"I've met some good-hearted people but also have been swindled by others. But this kind of thing, I've never expected. I am really, really moved."

He said the donations showed that his customers' appreciated his work and had helped him feel "the warmth of Shanghai".

"I am proud of myself. I feel what I've done these years is meaningful and that my work is respected by others," said Li.

Li, born to a peasant family in Xihua county in Henan, central China, dropped out of school at just 13. He then became an apprentice hairdresser in China's big cities before arriving in Shanghai when he was 16.

Li speaks fluent English with his foreign customers, which he taught himself just six years ago.

After he arrived in Shanghai, Li went to work in a salon run by an Italian expat as a junior-level apprentice even though he already had several years of experience. He used his spare time to memorise English words to speed up his learning.

Li said he was saddened when he had to close his salon, but said he had no choice as it was shut for more than six months in the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

PHOTO: Weibo

Within just six months Li was able to have conversations with his foreign customers.

As a result of his focus on expat customers, Li has the contact details of 3,000 foreigners on his phone.

Before the city's lockdown and various pandemic restrictions, his salon was so popular that many foreign customers travelled up to two hours from the city's suburban areas just to get their hair cut at Li's shop.

His 40-square-metre salon was a regular gathering hub for foreigners and Li was often invited to join customers' parties as a friend rather than as their hairdresser.

‘The salon’s closure is not because our skills are poor or our service is not satisfactory – In this situation, we can’t do anything and we really feel helpless,’ says Li.

PHOTO: Weibo

At present, Li and his colleagues work at another Shanghai salon owned by a friend. While he is grateful for the donations he has received, they are far from enough to open a new shop.

Li estimates about half of his foreign customers have left China, including some of his "old friends".

"It's quite possible that we will never meet again. I feel sorrow thinking about this," he said.

There are no official statistics on how many small businesses have closed due to the city's draconian lockdown.

However, national statistics provide some insight, China's catering sector has been hard hit by the Covid-19 with 373,000 restaurants closed in the first half of this year, compared with 320,000 in 2020 and 935,000 last year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.