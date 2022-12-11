'What did you say?' Chinese girl calls stepfather 'dad' for the first time in 4 years

A video of a man in China crying after his stepdaughter called him "dad" for the first time since marrying her mother four years ago has gone viral on mainland social media.

The man, surnamed Feng, married a woman surnamed Lu four years ago and now live together in Hebei province, northern China, with their toddler son and the woman's daughter from a previous marriage, Star Video reported.

Lu said since their marriage, her husband had been trying to be a good father figure to her daughter, whom he treats as his own child. However, her daughter, now in her teens, had never called him "dad".

Feng's anxiety about being accepted by his stepdaughter grew after a friend, who also has a stepdaughter, revealed she called him "dad" after just one year.

He then set himself a goal of getting his stepdaughter to call him "dad" within one month, however, the deadline came and went with no progress.

Then, earlier this month, when her daughter asked for snacks from the shops, Lu saw an opportunity to help her husband and made a video of the exchange that followed.

"Can you two accept this challenge?" Lu was heard asking her husband and daughter in the video. "If you call him 'dad', he will buy you snacks for 40 successive days, with different food each day, OK?"

Her daughter agreed, and Lu wrote down the agreement and asked the pair to sign their names.

Later, the video showed the girl with her stepfather, both holding drinks, as she called Feng "dad".

"What? What did you say?" Responded a tearful Feng.

"Dad," the girl happily repeated.

"My God! I want to cry," Lu said in the video.

"He's been waiting for this moment for too long. He felt all his efforts were worth it," Lu later told Star Video in an interview.

The video has captivated mainland Chinese social media, where it has been viewed more than 100 million times on Weibo and 7.7 million times on Douyin.

"His crying shows he really loves this girl and loves his family. What a happy family!" Wrote one person.

Another commented: "This calling of him 'father' was earned with his heart."

"I'm really moved. This is a good father and a good man," a third commenter wrote.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.