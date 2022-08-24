'What a sweet dad!' Man in China turns truck cabin into 'princess bedroom' so daughter can travel with parents on the road

Videos of a man converting a truck cabin into a “princess bedroom” to take his daughter on the road have gone viral in mainland China, with more than 110 million views on Weibo alone.

Earlier this month, a woman, surnamed Hu, posted a video on her Douyin account of her and her husband, both 24, taking their four-year-old daughter on their coal freight truck, with the cab decorated with floral bedding, drapery and stuffed toys on the dashboard.

In the video of the family from Qujing in southwestern China’s Yunnan province, the father is seen driving and concentrating on the road, with his daughter sleeping peacefully in a bed behind the driver’s seat.

“My daughter is four years old, and she is very thoughtful,” Hu said. “Her father and I decided to take advantage of her summer vacation to take her out to experience life.”

The girl’s mother, who is also a truck driver, said the couple did not want to keep leaving their daughter at home while they were away for work for long periods.

PHOTO: Douyin

“She also enjoys being on the road because she finds everything in the outside world new and interesting.”

Hu said the couple often left their daughter at home with her grandmother because of the couple’s busy work schedules.

“My husband and I began driving heavy trucks when we were 20 years old, and it has been four years since then,” Hu explained. “We barely have enough time to spend with our child.”

According to Hu, the family has been in the delivery business starting with her father-in-law, who is still working as a heavy truck driver.

“My daughter is also very familiar with riding on a truck because she was born into a family of truck drivers,” Hu said.

After the first videos went viral, Hu responded to people’s questions by posting another video in which she wrote: “We are 24 years old, not too young or too old; we cannot make everyone happy, but we will continue to work hard to make our little home better and better and our parents and child happy.”

Many people online were moved by the parent’s love for their daughter and their “caring and loving” attitude.

“What a sweet dad! Being his daughter is a real blessing,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “Where the parents are is home.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.