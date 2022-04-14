When a 'bored' security guard made hoax bomb threats in Hong Kong 'just for fun'

"A bomb blast tore through the Jusco department store in Tuen Mun yesterday, injuring a 46-year-old woman," reported the South China Morning Post on April 14, 1999.

"As police sifted through the debris, a telephone caller warned of a second device in the chain's Kornhill store. It turned out to be a hoax. They were the latest in a string of threats and blackmail attempts" targeting the Japanese department store.

Two days later, the Post reported that police refused to rule out that the bomb blast "may have been linked to sackings and salary cuts introduced by the company this year". On April 29, the paper stated that "police are offering a $300,000 (S$405,960) reward" to help catch the bombers responsible.

On May 10, the Post reported that "a 44-year-old man who allegedly attempted to blackmail $4 million from the Jusco department store by threatening to plant bombs in its stores […] was charged last night."

After the first blast, a phone caller threatened more bombs, and demanded HK$4 million (S$690,368). He was later jailed for 18 months. PHOTO: Oliver Tsang

A day later the paper identified the suspect as Wong Chi-wai, a 44-year-old security guard at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

"Wong made threatening phone calls from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel where he was working on May 6 this year, the District Court heard," stated a July 13 Post report.

"Defence lawyer Edmond Lam Yau-yee said Wong made the hoax calls to amuse himself and never intended to collect the money.

"'He felt life was very boring and needed some form of stimulus. He did it just for fun,' Mr Lam said."

On July 28, the Post reported that Wong, a father of two, was jailed for 18 months.

Judge Bernard Whaley, in the District Court, accepted that "Wong made the threat because he was bored and wanted to play a joke on police.

"The defendant is a fairly immature person who was not content with life, and the offence could be construed as a maladapted way of seeking thrills."

