Where a 'celebrity' once lived: Tourists flock to lake hut in China that was hideaway for North Korean fugitive

A hut in northeastern China that an escaped North Korean prisoner transformed into a hideaway has become a popular tourist attraction and created another draw to the already famous Songhua Lake.

The fugitive, known by his Chinese name Zhu Xianjian, captured the imagination of the nation when he made a daring escape from a jail in Jilin province in October last year.

Zhu broke out of the jail by scaling a shed and vaulting the outer wall. He managed to remain at large for 41 days.

Zhu captured China's imagination when he staged a daring prison break. PHOTO: Handout According to videos widely shared on social media, it has become a must-visit spot for visitors to Jilin city, Jilin province. On Douyin and Kuaishou, China’s most popular video-sharing platforms, many users have shared their visits to the place since late November last year, when Zhu was caught.

“It is a beautiful and secluded place, where a ‘celebrity’ once lived,” one Douyin user commented, referring to Zhu.

“Xiao Zhu has made Jilin famous and brought us visitors,” another person wrote, referring to the man using affectionate Chinese characters.

Now residents in the area are taking visitors to Zhu’s temporary home for 20 yuan (S$4.30) per head. It is a prefabricated house located on a peninsula in the lake. Local tour guides call it an “internet-famous site”, according to a video report by Maivideo on Wednesday (Feb 23).

Apparently seeing a business opportunity, a few others even enquired about the owner of the hut and expressed interest in buying it.

The Songhua Lake scenery park closes every year in mid-October because of winter weather, but people can still visit the lake on their own.

Zhu, 39, was convicted of illegal entry into China, larceny and robbery. He was due for release and deportation to North Korea in 2023. Authorities offered a US$23,000 bounty for his recapture when he first escaped.

Songhua Lake is a reservoir formed by the Fengman hydropower station that blocks the Songhua River and was built in 1937.

