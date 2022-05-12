Which one is Elon Musk? World's richest man wants to meet his Chinese lookalike 'if he is not a deepfake'

American billionaire Elon Musk said he would like to meet a Chinese man who shares a strong resemblance with him and has become an internet celebrity as a result.

Ma Yilong, who lives in Hebei province in northern China, first caught Musk's attention at the end of last year when a short video of him standing next to a car went viral.

"Maybe I'm partly Chinese!" Musk humorously said on Twitter in December last year.

On Monday, Musk said, "I'd like to meet this guy (if he is real). Hard to tell with deepfakes these days", after a Twitter user posted a composite image of Ma and Musk side by side.

One day later, Ma replied on Weibo that, "I am here, and I also want to meet you. I love you. You are my hero."

Ma Yilong posted a video of himself drinking Coca-Cola after Musk joked that he wanted to buy the company.

PHOTO: Weibo

Ma Yilong may be a pseudonym because his given name, Yilong, is the Mandarin pronunciation for Elon. The Chinese character for Ma also sounds similar to Musk.

Ma has 229,000 followers on TikTok where he regularly shares videos of himself imitating Musk, whom he jokingly calls his brother. Ma opened an account on Weibo last month.

He usually starts the videos by saying in shoddy English, "Hi everyone, I am Yilong Ma".

One of his videos released this month showed Ma copying Musk's awkward dance beside a Tesla.

"Acquiring Twitter makes me very happy," the caption of this footage read, referring to Musk's acquisition of Twitter for US$44 billion (S$61.3 billion).

Another video, in which Ma drank a bottle of Coca-Cola and wrote, "I am going to sponsor US$10,000 to help Musk buy Coco-Cola", was released days after Musk quipped that he wanted to buy the American beverage giant.

According to the latest Forbes Rich List, Musk is the world's richest man with an estimated net worth of around US$273 billion as of April 2022, and he enjoys high popularity in China. His Tesla brand is a leader in China's electric vehicle market.

Musk's Shanghai debate with fellow billionaire Jack Ma from three years ago about artificial intelligence is still popular in China.

Jack Ma is the co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, which owns the South China Morning Post.

On Weibo, internet users teased Ma Yilong for his videos. "You are such a clown. Shame on you!" said one person.

Another added: "It is good that these two guys, both thirsting for online traffic, are attracted to each other."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.