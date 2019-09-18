Who has gained from Hong Kong airport's record drop in passengers?

Hong Kong’s airport had 850,000 fewer visitors in August, its biggest decline in a decade, as anti-government protests have gripped the city.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Kathleen Magramo
Danny Lee
South China Morning Post

Guangzhou surpassed Hong Kong International Airport in terms of the number of monthly passengers carried for the first time in August, while Shenzhen airport also reported a significant uptick in flight traffic, according to official data.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport said it welcomed 6.5 million travellers in August, an increase of 3.4 per cent compared with a year earlier, while passengers passing through Hong Kong airport plunged 12.4 per cent to six million amid ongoing protests.

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport boosted freight traffic by 7.1 per cent, handling 110,000 tonnes of cargo in August, despite trade tensions between China and the United States. The airport said on Sunday it also carried about 4.6 million travellers last month, a 5.8 per cent year-on-year increase.

Hong Kong's airport had 850,000 fewer visitors in August, its biggest decline in a decade, as anti-government protests have gripped the city. Protests in August almost forced Hong Kong's airport to a complete halt for two days, with about 1,000 flights cancelled.

But analysts cautioned that increased air traffic through Guangzhou and Shenzhen was not necessarily linked with the unrest, as the airports have invested heavily in long-haul flights, eating into Hong Kong's traditional business.

"There hasn't been that big of a bump on traffic for both China Southern Airlines and Air China in recent months, which you'd see if the displaced traffic from Hong Kong directly went to Shenzhen or Guangzhou," said Luya You, an aviation analyst at the Bank of Communications.

As of Monday, shares of Hong Kong's flag carrier, Cathay Pacific, have declined almost 5 per cent, but at the peak of its crisis involving the mainland's aviation regulator, its stock had declined 13 per cent.

By contrast, Guangzhou airport's share price has risen 28 per cent, closely matched by Shenzhen, up 26 per cent.

Year to date, Guangzhou airport's shares have risen 102 per cent, Shenzhen by 38 per cent, while Cathay Pacific shares have declined 6 per cent.

The international airports of Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, fall within 150km of each other and they are all jostling to become the main air gateway for the Pearl River Delta and are key to the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou, which has been chasing after Hong Kong's aviation success for years, was ranked the 13th busiest by passenger traffic last year, just four spots behind Hong Kong, according to the Airports Council International. It is also home to FedEx's Asia-Pacific hub.

Shenzhen, traditionally a domestic flight hub, has been the most aggressive in pursuing international expansion. Generous subsidies have helped connect it to 30 international flight routes, including Brisbane, Brussels, Vancouver and Zurich.

Shenzhen's government recently introduced a 380 million yuan (S$73 million) subsidy for new international passenger flights, on top of a 1 billion yuan subsidy to build a satellite terminal.

It also has the backing of China's central government, which approved a 9.35 billion yuan investment to build a third runway that is expected to handle 80 million passengers a year by 2030.

Within the Pearl River Delta, Hong Kong is still the largest air traffic hub, handling 74.6 million passengers in 2018 compared with 69.7 million in Guangzhou and 49.3 million in Shenzhen.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china Hong Kong China economy Business

TRENDING

Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse&#039;s corpse after strangling her
Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse's corpse after strangling her
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they&#039;re too poor to buy milk
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they're too poor to buy milk
Mayday&#039;s Ashin&#039;s surprise cameo in Jay Chou&#039;s newest MV isn&#039;t the only easter egg in it
Ashin's surprise cameo in Jay Chou's new MV isn't the only easter egg in it
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 &amp; MBK
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 & MBK
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank &#039;pranks&#039; on diving trip in Philippines
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Senior manager lost $1 million in &#039;inheritance money&#039; scam
Senior manager lost $1 million in 'inheritance money' scam
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport&#039;s record drop in passengers?
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport's record drop in passengers?
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict

LIFESTYLE

$2.50 Ikea jumbo hot dog, Tsui Wah opens 2nd S&#039;pore outlet &amp; other deals this week
$2.50 Ikea jumbo hot dog, Tsui Wah opens 2nd S'pore outlet & other deals this week
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can &#039;matchmake&#039; you with a stranger
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can 'matchmake' you with a stranger
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

Home Works

House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents

SERVICES