'Who is she?': Woman shocked to see actress in her bed while watching TV soap

A court in China has ordered two TV drama series’ producers and a property company to pay a total of 400,000 yuan (S$83,000) to a woman for using her holiday villa to film scenes without obtaining her permission.

The woman hired a property management company to look after her villa when she was away. It was during her absence that the management company allowed more than one TV crew to enter the house and film while charging a fee without the owner’s knowledge or consent.

The woman, only identified in court documents by her family name Lin, said she only realised her house was used by others when she watched a TV series called Heart-to-Heart Dialogue at home in Hangzhou in September 2019. She said she was “shocked” to see the main female actress was sleeping in her bed.

Lin bought the villa in Cixi, Zhejiang, with 30 million yuan in 2014, news portal The Paper reported.

Since she lives in Hangzhou she signed a contract in 2015 with the property management company, whose name was not released in the report, to manage the property while she was away before handing the keys over to them.

The owner said over 60 scenes were filmed at the villa, including in the master bedroom, and that the TV crew had caused damage including broken glass, stained carpets, a broken elevator and worn furniture

The two production companies and property management company were told by the court to divide the compensation payment between the parties.

At the end of 2019, Lin filed a lawsuit at Cixi People's Court against Ningbo Film & TV Art Company that produces the TV series and the property management company. One year later, she added the producer of another TV series About is Love to the defendant list, after she learned that they had also shot scenes in her villa.

Lin was seeking a combined one million yuan for the occupation of and damage to her villa. In addition she sued several video broadcasting websites for infringing her privacy, requiring them to pay her two million yuan.

The court rejected Lin’s claim of privacy infringement. According to the ruling, because the villa had been exhibited to the public as a fully furnished sample house and she had not made any changes to its structure or furnishings, the house could not be regarded as a private space.

Lin’s lawyer said she would be appealing this decision.

“A house which was once served as a sample house is not a private space of its owner?” Wang Qinbao, a Hangzhou-based lawyer representing Lin, was quoted as saying. “We don’t accept this verdict. We will appeal.”

