WHO in touch with Beijing after mystery viral pneumonia outbreak

The World Health Organisation said it is in ongoing contact with authorities in China over an unidentified outbreak of viral pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan, amid concern it may have been transmitted from animals.

Wuhan health authorities on Tuesday said 27 people - most of them stallholders at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market - had been treated in hospital, with seven said to be in serious condition. Pathology tests were under way to try and identify the virus, officials said. Hong Kong medical authorities were also on alert.

Wuhan authorities ordered the closure of the market on Wednesday. Local media said the market sold other animals, including birds, raising concern after the 2002-03 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in China killed several hundred people and is thought to have jumped from animals to humans.

The World Health Organisation says it has spoken to the Chinese government about the outbreak. PHOTO: Weibo/Yangtze Daily

Officials in China and at the WHO said the virus in Wuhan had yet to be identified.

"Investigations are still being carried out and authorities cannot yet confirm what pathogen is causing this illness," said Paige Snider, a senior adviser with the WHO in China, adding that the organisation had been in contact with Chinese authorities.

"There are many potential causes of viral pneumonia, many of which are more common than severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. WHO is closely monitoring this event and will share more details as we have them," she said.

Online news outlet Hongxing, an affiliate of Chengdu Economic Daily, reported late on Tuesday that the market sold other wildlife, including pheasants and snakes. It also said the organs of rabbits and other animals were found in the market.

A seafood vendor surnamed Sun confirmed the Hongxing report, saying such animals were available for sale in the market.

Medical authorities in Hong Kong, which is about four hours from Wuhan by high-speed train, said late on Tuesday they had stepped up border screening and put hospitals in the city on alert.

"The situation in Wuhan is unusual, and we are not sure about the reasons behind the outbreak yet," Hong Kong's Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee said after a meeting with officials and experts on New Year's Eve.