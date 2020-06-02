Why China is in the grips of a facial mask shortage as coronavirus death toll grows

China is experiencing a severe shortage of facial masks used to contain the spread of coronavirus, as surging demand has emptied shelves across the country and led to shortages from Tokyo to Toronto.

While the supply gap has been muddied by rampant panic buying, reports of government rationing, soaring prices and hospitals appealing for donations have highlighted a worrying shortage amid an outbreak that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global health emergency.

The disease, which has killed at least 560 people and infected more than 27,000 in China, is spread primarily through droplets from coughs and sneezes and contact with infected surfaces, though researchers say it could also be transmitted through faeces.

With daily deaths reaching record highs this week, facial masks have become a necessity for people across the country and some regional governments, including Guangzhou have imposed mandatory requirements for people to wear masks in public spaces.

In Shanghai, mask sales jumped from roughly 10,000 per day to 3 million during the Lunar New Year holiday, according to government media in the city.

China is capable of producing 20 million masks per day, with medical equipment producers running at about 60 per cent capacity at the moment, according to authorities. However, it can only make about 600,000 N95 masks per day, which were capable of preventing the inhalation of 95 per cent of particles.

The nationwide shortage has prompted some Chinese to resort to making their own. In the village of Puyang in Shaanxi province, a group of housewives have formed a "sewing society" to produce home-made masks for villagers, according to local media reports.

Shen Ji, the party secretary of Sichuan Health Commission, said last week that people could make masks using common cotton and cloth if they could not buy them.

Meanwhile, millions of "fake" masks purportedly built by Chinese medical hygiene manufacturer Henan Piaoan have also flooded the market. The masks, made of substandard materials, were sold across the country and have been condemned by the company.

In Tibet, where there is no mask factory, the autonomous region's government said this week that it had gathered only a quarter of a million disposable masks in addition to some 7,800 N95 respirators for a population of about 3 million.