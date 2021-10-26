Why China's Covid-19 anti-vaxxers are happy to take their chances

Jessica Xu does not plan to take a Covid-19 vaccine and has advised her parents not to either, because she still has doubts about them.

"It took about a year to develop the Covid-19 vaccines, when usually it takes years, and people have been taking them for less than a year," said 40-year-old Xu, a travel agent in Beijing who specialises in overseas medical trips.

"I feel I need more time and evidence to show the vaccines are safe and effective for me to take it."

After an initially unenthusiastic public response to the availability of jabs in China, the country's vaccine roll-out gathered pace significantly over the summer amid a major push from the authorities, increased production capacity and the urgency added by a handful of fresh outbreaks.

As of Sunday (Oct 24), more than 75 per cent of the population were fully inoculated, according to official data.

But the uptake has slowed from 24 million doses a day at its peak to less than two million.

As booster shots are given to those who were inoculated at least six months previously, some vaccine doubters remain determined not to take the jabs at all.

Last month, Zheng Zhongwei, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC), said it was "increasingly difficult" to advance the mass vaccination drive.

Covid-19 vaccination in China is voluntary in theory, although public servants, employees of state-owned enterprises and those at high risk of being exposed to the coronavirus, such as those working in hospitals or airports, are pressured to get it done.

Some cities tried to persuade residents by banning unvaccinated people from entering public places such as supermarkets and subways, but that was halted by the NHC.

John Marshall, a professor of surgery at the University of Toronto, said Covid-19 was a societal more than an individual challenge, requiring a societal response.

"I support vaccine mandates and the mandatory use of measures such as masking and social distancing to limit spread [of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19]," Marshall said.

"Clearly these need to balance the needs of the individual with those of society, but the essence of a vibrant and functional society is that if the wishes of an individual conflict with the core needs of a society, those of the society should prevail."

But for vaccine doubters such as Xu, no prize or lottery is attractive enough, nor is any appeal or explanation from public health experts convincing. Sporadic outbreaks have not swayed them, either.

"There are risks in vaccination, and unexpected side effects," Xu said. "There are also risks of getting Covid-19 without any vaccination, but I decided to take the risk of fighting Covid-19 with my own immune system."

Xu said she had no medical degree but had done her research and viewed vaccination like "large-scale clinical trials", because so many people received vaccines that had emergency use authorisation after not having completed all stages of clinical studies.

Her reservations were not restricted to Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

Neither the vaccines that use the new mRNA method nor the inactivated ones - the most traditional technology and used in some Chinese vaccines - were developed for long enough, Xu said, adding that she would reserve judgment about both types for several years.

"I think vaccination has been politicised, both in the West and in China, for different reasons, but I will weigh the risks and take my own responsibility," she said.

Such doubts were shared by several people the South China Morning Post spoke to.

They were worried about the vaccines being developed in a relatively short time, and about serious side effects, although experts said these were rarer than was usually the case with vaccines for immunisation.

Experts have said that no steps in the vaccines' development were skipped and that the approval process was expedited by closer cooperation between drug regulators.

A pandemic also made it much easier to quickly complete clinical trials, which require a certain number of sick participants.

Those who did not trust vaccines say they have relied more on protection through wearing masks, frequent handwashing and social distancing.

Zheng Jiajia, 32, who runs a social media platform, said she would back the immunity of her own body over newly developed vaccines for a newly identified virus.

She said she travelled frequently for work and believed the odds of being infected were low, with masks and personal hygiene offering the most reliable defence.

"I eat a high-protein diet and work out," Zhang said. "I keep regular working and rest hours to improve my immunity. I have alcoholic sanitiser to hand. When I travel on public transport, I don't eat, and take off my mask only for an occasional sip of water."

Others found that vaccines that could prevent serious illness or death but did not stop them from getting Covid-19 lost their appeal.

And in China, whose zero-tolerance policy has resulted in outbreaks being contained quickly, vaccination seemed even less urgent.

"I feel vaccination makes little difference for whether I will get Covid-19," said Sun Zhaoyun, a 47-year-old office manager in Beijing. "Covid-19 control in China has been very successful, and I have a very low chance of being exposed to it.

"I seldom catch colds, and am usually fine if my family are down with flu, so I am less worried about getting Covid-19 without vaccination than about being judged and mocked for not being inoculated."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.