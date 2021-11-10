Wild boar bites Hong Kong police officer, dies after plunging 10 metres from car park

A part-time Hong Kong police officer was knocked down and bitten in the right calf in an attack by a wild boar, which then fell to its death from the car park of a building in Tin Hau in the early hours of Wednesday (Nov 10).

As of midday, the auxiliary officer was in stable condition at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam where he was receiving treatment, according to the force.

The violent encounter followed police being called to a hillside near Tin Hau Temple Road, where an injured boar had been spotted at about 9pm on Tuesday.

The part-time officer was among a group of three sent to the area at 11.30pm to relieve colleagues charged with cordoning off the area.

Shortly after staff from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department arrived at 11.45pm, the wild pig ran into the nearby car park of Fly Dragon Terrace, where it was cornered by police. Two were carrying shields, but the part-time officer was not equipped with one.

Just after midnight, the boar suddenly charged out and knocked the auxiliary officer down, biting him in the right calf, according to a police source.

Immediately after the attack, the wild pig ran off, going over the edge of the car park and falling about 10 metres. It was later certified dead at the scene by a veterinary surgeon.

In addition to his bite wound, the officer also suffered bruises to his back and hips during the attack, according to police.

The incident came about a month after Dr Leung Siu-fai, director of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, told Hong Kong's Legislative Council that current control measures could not keep up with the recent surge in boar sightings in urban areas.

"In the case of wild boars that appear frequently and are used to being fed by people or pay constant visits to city areas, we should remove them, not just move them," he said, meaning they should be killed.

There were 562 boar sightings and nuisance reports in the first half of this year, up from 401 in the same period of 2020. Hong Kong has an estimated population of 3,000 wild boars, according to official figures. They are not considered a protected species.

In September, local pop star Coco Lee's mother fell after she was attacked by a boar while on a walk near her home on The Peak. Frances Wang, 83, needed five hours of surgery for a shattered elbow and fractured hip.

