Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds

You would think the kung fu frauds who get royally embarrassed by Chinese MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong would learn their lesson.

Alas, one of the wing chun "masters" came back for some more punishment.

Ding Hao was one of Xu's most memorable victims - dropped on his backside multiple times before the referee mercifully stepped in after a few minutes.

He blamed his performance on not being fed enough rice by event organisers before the fight.

The judges also somehow inexplicably scored the fight as a draw last year.

Perhaps that gave Ding some misplaced confidence because he got back in the ring this weekend to fight another Chinese MMA fighter nicknamed "A Hu".

On paper it seemed like an easier fight - whereas "Mad Dog" heavily outweighed Ding, our wing chun master had 12 kilograms (26.5 pounds) on A Hu, and was 5 centimetres taller.

If you think that helped him one bit, guess again.

Ding rushes forward, not guarding himself at all, and tried to engage A Hu with wing chun trapping techniques, but ended up eating a barrage of punches.

A Hu then hits him with a bunch of Muay Thai knees in the clinch, rendering Ding's trapping useless.

Watching on from ringside is Ding's shifu, Yu Changhua, who you may remember getting beaten by a one-armed boxer on the same event that Xu smashed Ding.