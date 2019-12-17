Wintry weather in China wreaking havoc with transportation across widespread areas

A woman and girl enjoy wintry scenery at Beijing's Working People's Cultural Palace as snow falls in the capital on Monday.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Li Hongyang
China Daily/Asia News Network

With North China blanketed by snow on Sunday, precipitation is expected to be of a much wetter variety over other parts of the nation until Thursday, said the National Meteorological Center.

Snow or sleet began falling in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Beijing and Shanxi province Sunday evening.

On Monday, heavy snow snarled commutes in Jilin, Heilongjiang and Liaoning provinces in Northeast China, with parts of the region expected to see snow accumulations of over 8 centimetres.

"This storm system will affect the most areas in China since cold weather began this season," said He Lifu, chief forecaster at the centre, which issued a blue alert for heavy snow, the lowest in the four-tier warning system, on Sunday.

Snowfall disrupted traffic in many regions. By 5 pm Monday, snow had caused 1,559 flight cancellations and 1,429 flight delays across China, according to Vari-Flight, a commercial airline information portal.

Several highways in Inner Mongolia and Beijing were also closed due to weather conditions.

In Beijing, where snowfall tapered off around noon on Monday, at least 50 outbound and 66 inbound flights had been cancelled at Beijing Capital International Airport as of 2:30 pm, the site said.

Twenty-nine bus routes had been altered or suspended as of 10 am due to snow and icy road conditions, the local commission of transport said.

According to Beijing Subway, sections of the system, including Line 5 and Line 13, lowered operational speeds due to the weather.

More than 50,000 sanitation workers and over 6,500 snow removal vehicles were mobilised to ensure road safety.

According to the centre, snow will continue in many regions but taper off midweek.

Small or moderate snow and sleet systems will move toward West and Central China, including the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and the provinces of Gansu, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hubei and Hunan.

In Sichuan and Chongqing, heavy rainfall is expected.

"Warm humid air moved from the south and mixed with colder air in the north, producing warm wet air masses. Meanwhile, two cold air systems from the north of Xinjiang and Siberia, Russia, converged with these masses, causing large-scale snowfall," the centre's He said.

He added that during the ongoing snowfall, visibility will be poor and temperatures in the north and northeast could drop by about 10 deg C.

"During the snow, cold air in the north will also head further south, leading to rainy weather in the south for about a week," he said.

From Monday to Thursday, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the southwest and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

Heavy rainfall will hit parts of Hunan and Jiangxi provinces and the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on Wednesday.

More about
china weather traffic Public transport disruptions

TRENDING

Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Look who&#039;s back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
12-year-old Chinese girl elopes with boyfriend that she met through an online video game
12-year-old Chinese girl elopes with boyfriend that she met through an online video game
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities & other deals this week
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict

Home Works

Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

SERVICES