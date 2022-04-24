Woman, 24, arrested after baby daughter found dead with neck wounds in Hong Kong

Police in Hong Kong have arrested a 24-year-old woman and launched a homicide investigation after her 19-month-old daughter was found dead in a home in North Point on Saturday night.

In a statement, police said they received a report from another woman, 51, of the suspect and a baby girl being found unconscious in a residential building on King’s Road.

Officers arrived and found the baby with neck injuries. The child was certified dead at the scene. The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Liu, also had neck wounds, and was sent conscious to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan.

Police found two suicide notes and some plastic cable ties suspected to be linked to the case.

As initial investigation showed the baby was strangled to death, the force has classified the case as homicide. The suspect is being detained for questioning, with officers from the crime squad of Eastern district handling the case.

A postmortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.