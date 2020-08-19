Woman attacks sleeping husband with knife, jumps to death from Hong Kong flat

A woman attacked her 65-year-old husband with a knife as he slept in bed before leaping to her death from their public housing flat in northern Hong Kong in the early hours of Wednesday, according to police.

The man, surnamed Chan, was asleep in the couple’s 16th-floor flat in Hung Lok House at Hung Fuk Estate in Tin Shui Wai when the incident happened shortly after 4am, police said.

After the attack, his wife, 50, was believed to have jumped from one of the flat’s windows.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene, where the injured man made a report to police.

According to the force, the woman was found unconscious on the first-floor canopy and was declared dead at the scene.

The man, a former kitchen worker, suffered a 15cm-long wound to his forehead and two 5cm-long cuts on his left hand, as well as minor injuries to the right arm, according to a police source. He was conscious while being taken to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment.

A meat cleaver believed to have been used as a weapon was recovered at the scene, the source said.

The man’s wife had no record of mental health issues and there were no previous reports of domestic violence involving the couple.

The source said the woman was believed to have been depressed recently, but had not seen a doctor or taken any medication.

The two were married about five years ago and did not have children. It was the man’s third marriage.

The incident was the city’s second similar family tragedy in as many days.

On Monday, a 44-year-old man attacked his 78-year-old father with a knife during a quarrel before leaping to his death from the family’s flat, also on the 16th floor, in Sai Ying Pun. The father later died in hospital.

The man’s hearing-impaired mother, 79, was asleep in the bedroom at the time of the incident, only realising what had happened after emergency personnel broke into the flat and woke her up.

Police figures show reports of domestic violence dropped by 22.6 per cent, to 490, in the first half of 2020, down from 633 for the same period last year.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.