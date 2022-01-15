Woman on blind date trapped after man's Henan home placed under Covid-19 lockdown

A woman in China has become an internet celebrity after getting trapped in the house of a man she was on a blind date with due to a Covid-19 lockdown.

The woman surnamed Wang went to dinner last week at the home of a blind date in Zhengzhou, Henan province, central China. When she was leaving the compound where his house is located, she was told by security guards that the whole area had been put under lockdown .

Since then, she released several clips on video platform Douyin about her daily life in the man’s home.

“He said fewer than 10 sentences with me for a whole day. Doesn’t he like me?” Wang said in her first video.

The woman said the situation was not too bad, but complained that the man ‘talks too little’. Photo: Douyin

The second video showed the man preparing meals for her and serving her food with chopsticks, she said: “I think he is a nice guy, except that he talks too little.”

She described her life in her date’s home as “not bothering to cook or clean the house” in the third video.

“I just sleep until I wake up naturally. He doesn’t complain about my laziness,” Wang said in the footage which, however, was taken offline later after the man’s friends called him in concern.

It is not clear how long the woman would be stuck in the man’s home. The lockdown began last Sunday .

“It’s the arrangement of God. You guys should marry immediately,” wrote one person at Douyin.

“Everybody, let’s shout this to her: Marry him,” another user said.

Wang, 31, works in the e-commerce industry in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. Earlier this month, she took leave and travelled to Zhengzhou, which is near her hometown, to meet potential suitors, she said in one video.

“I’m getting old now, my family introduced me to 10 matches,” she said.

The man prepared meals for the woman each day. Photo: Douyin

Her previous videos also recorded her dinner in restaurants with the first four dates she went on. The fifth man invited her over to his house for dinner as he wanted to show off his cooking skills, news portal Thepaper.cn reported.

“His food is mediocre. But he’s willing to cook, which I think is great,” Wang said.

“Regarding the ‘thing’ many internet users care about, I will work hard towards this direction,” she said in her latest video. “However, he is as mute as a wooden mannequin, making it hard for me to succeed.”

“Internet users all across the country are waiting for your good news,” one of her followers commented.

But it’s still not a convenient situation living with a stranger, Wang said.

“My hair is long. There is no hairdryer in his house, nor hair-conditioner. It’s very difficult for me to wash my hair,” Wang said at Douyin.

Wang turned down an interview request from the South China Morning Post .

“We are just ordinary people. We want to end the single’s life so that our parents won’t worry about us. The public spotlight has had an impact on our lives now,” she told the Post .

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.