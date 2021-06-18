Woman in China accused of brazen attempt to kidnap child by claiming him as her own

Police detained a woman in southern China on Tuesday (June 15) after she allegedly attempted to kidnap a four-year-old boy by hugging him in public and pretending the young child was hers.
The woman, surnamed Li, was arrested at the scene and taken to a nearby police station for interrogation.
Investigators later spoke with the family, who told them Li had a history of mental illness . The woman was sent to hospital for further evaluation.
The aftermath of the incident, which took place in the city of Nanning in Guangxi province, was captured on video and posted on Weibo, where it has received 66.4 million views as of Thursday.
The child’s real mother, surnamed Tang, said the attempted child abduction happened while taking her child outside to walk around. The mother said Li approached them suddenly before hugging the boy and publicly pronouncing that she was his mother.
Police said they are still investigating the incident.
Online, people debated the implications of the incident and the subsequent revelation that the woman may be mentally ill.
One person wrote on Weibo that mental illness should be taken seriously, but it should not “explain away the incident” unless there had been an onset of symptoms. The poster added that the reported mental illness should not be “used as an excuse for illegal activities”.
Another popular post said the arrest might be better for the health of the accused woman because the family could not supervise her.
A third person wrote: “Mentally ill people should be taken care of, or should be sent to the hospital. This way, an incident like trying to snatch a child off the street will not cast a shadow over the child’s life.”
Chinese authorities have spent decades battling child kidnapping in the country. In the 1990s, the government passed two anti-human trafficking laws that significantly toughened the punishment for kidnapping children, including handing down the death penalty for egregious cases. People convicted of child abduction usually receive a sentence of between five and 10 years in prison.
A national missing children alert system called Reunion has found 4,707 children in the five years since it was launched, albeit that system was not strictly dedicated to kidnapping cases and often included finding children who had run away from home or died.
Human trafficking cases in China do appear to be on a downward trajectory. Police in China solved 413 cases in 2019, which was a 45.4 per cent drop from the number of cases in 2015, according to a report on children’s welfare released in 2020.
However, in 2018, Beijing police faced a storm of criticism after three women tried to kidnap an 11-month-old baby by yanking the boy out of a pram. Police said one of the women claimed she thought the baby was her grandchild. The public became furious when it was revealed the police had initially dismissed the incident as a case of mistaken identity.
In February 2019, the reunion of Mao Yin with his parents, Li Jingzhi and Mao Zhenjing, marked the conclusion of the parents’ 32-year-long search for their son, which transformed Li, the mother, into one of China’s most high-profile voices educating the public about the problem of child kidnapping.
