Woman in China accused of brazen attempt to kidnap child by claiming him as her own

Police detained a woman in southern China on Tuesday (June 15) after she allegedly attempted to kidnap a four-year-old boy by hugging him in public and pretending the young child was hers.

The woman, surnamed Li, was arrested at the scene and taken to a nearby police station for interrogation.

Investigators later spoke with the family, who told them Li had a history of mental illness . The woman was sent to hospital for further evaluation.

The aftermath of the incident, which took place in the city of Nanning in Guangxi province, was captured on video and posted on Weibo, where it has received 66.4 million views as of Thursday.