Woman in China repays kind stranger, gym teacher takes neighbours jogging, 1,000 mobilised to find lost boy

An 84-year-old woman in China who waited for an hour at a hospital to express her gratitude to a man who lent her money so she could get home has been praised for showing people the value of saying thank you.

The woman, surnamed Zhu, from Jiangsu province in eastern China, found she was unable to get home after going to a hospital appointment as she didn't have cash to pay for transport.

She tried to withdraw money from her health insurance provider at the outpatient billing centre where employee Zhang Die was on duty, but she was turned down.

A then desperate Zhu started asking other people at the hospital to lend her money.

When Zhang heard this he went to look for Zhu and gave her 20 yuan (S$4), double the 10 yuan she had wanted to withdraw, as he was concerned for her well-being while travelling during the current heatwave.

'Although it is a small thing, you are a great man. I sincerely appreciate it,' Zhu wrote in the note.

The following day, Zhu returned to the hospital with the money, three bottles of fruit juice, and a handwritten thank you note.

She waited an hour before handing the items to Zhang's colleagues, and asked them to pass the items on to him, Xinhua News agency reported.

"Although it is a small thing, you are a great man. I sincerely appreciate it," Zhu wrote in the note.

Many online commenters complimented Zhang for his kindness and the integrity of Zhu for repaying the money and showing her gratitude.

Gym teacher motivates neighbours to do exercise

A gym teacher in China who rounds up his neighbours every morning for jogging exercise has inspired the public with his commitment to health and fitness.

The teacher from Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, eastern China, was filmed last Friday (July 15) guiding a group of his neighbours from a local residential community on a morning jog, news site people.cn reported.

Many online commenters were envious and expressed the wish that they had a gym teacher for a neighbour.

"Look, this is the scene of group jogging in our community. They start every day at 7am," said the man who filmed the video.

In the video, dozens of people, including small children, can be seen jogging together.

"Keep running and moving your hands. Great! Come on," the teacher is heard telling the joggers.

Many people who saw the video on Weibo praised the teacher.

One wrote: "I want to be a neighbour of the gym teacher."

Another said: "I only need a gym teacher to complete my plan to slim down."

1,000 people mobilised to search for a 6-year-old boy lost on a mountain

Nearly 1,000 people in China were mobilised in a search for a 6-year-old boy who became lost in the mountains and was gone for two days.

The boy, surnamed Peng, from Hubei province in central China, went missing in a mountainous forest near his home. After two days, he safely returned home.

After he was discovered missing, a team of nearly 1,000 rescuers including the local police, professional rescuers, village committee members, and ordinary villagers joined in a frantic search for the boy, Chinese video-sharing platform Xibu Juece reported.

The searchers were drawn from police, local officials and ordinary residents as they scrambled to locate the boy.

The boy's father said that after his son became lost he continued walking, resting when evening fell. The boy had no food for the two days he was missing.

On the third day, the boy found a farmhouse and asked the family living there for food. The family realised the boy was lost and called the police.

The boy's relived father thanked all those who had helped search for his boy.

The father said he was touched that so many people had helped search for his boy.

Many online commenters expressed gratitude for the searcher's efforts. One said: "Hats off to all the rescue team. They have worked hard."

