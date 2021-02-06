Woman in China sheds tears of joy over care package from mom for Chinese New Year

Many local governments have asked people to stay where they work during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday to reduce the risk of infection in the wake of sporadic outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in some parts of the country.

To answer the call, Song Dan, 23, chose to stay in Yantai, Shandong, instead of returning to her hometown in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province.

Recently she received a big box from her mom, containing food she and her family usually eats during Spring Festival, such as mantou (steamed buns), baozi (steamed stuffed buns) and green Chinese onions grown at her family's yard.

She couldn't hold back her tears as she carefully opened the box.