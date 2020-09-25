Woman in China stages public art protests over husband's jailing and other social injustices

A mother of two in eastern China is so determined to make her jailed husband’s plight known that she is creating brazen public art happenings that have gone viral on social media.

Tang Jie has invited supporters to go on live-streamed, 24-hour hunger strikes inside a metal cage in her flat in the city of Fuyang, and early on the morning of Sept 17, she and a team of helpers unleashed five giant inflatable balls on a suspension bridge.

The desperate 34-year-old is demanding a new trial for Ge Linlin, a businessman convicted in December 2019 of being a triad leader and given a 22-year jail sentence.

Each of the balls they released was two metres in diametre and covered in words proclaiming Ge’s innocence.

The spectacle of what look like outsize billiard balls rolling down one side of the bridge has been viewed 390,000 times in three days since the video was uploaded to Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter.

Some viewers have left comments saying it reminds them of the faked scene of giant red-and-white anti-Lukashenko balls rolling down a street in Belarus that a Russian visual effects artist posted in August in protest at massive electoral fraud by the eastern European country’s authoritarian president.

However, photographs taken during preparations for the stunt in Fuyang suggest the balls Tang and her group released were real.

Meanwhile, as part of a series of happenings Tang called “The Starving Artist Project”, 12 people, picked out of a total of 121 online applicants, took turns to spend 24 hours locked up in a cage in her living room with just a bed, a camp toilet and materials to make signs or artworks.

While on public view via a live feed on Zoom and Bilibili, a popular Chinese video-sharing site, some used the opportunity to declare their support for Tang, while others protested against other social injustices.

A participant nicknamed “Lao Lei” makes a cage within a cage during the 24 hours he spent in a mock jail cell erected in the living room of Tang Jie as part of an art project to highlight social injustices in China such as the jailing of Tang’s husband. PHOTO: The Starving Artist Project

Tang initiated the project ﻿by contacting a group of activist artists who often work together to bring attention to social issues in China.

This group, which includes curator Zheng Hongbin and artist Wang Renzheng (who goes by the pseudonym Nut Brother), are known to challenge the authorities’ intolerance for dissent with highly theatrical protests.

Last year, they demonstrated against the demolition of an urban village in Shenzhen, southern China, by using a 29-tonne excavator to toss hundreds of dolls over the city border.

“I saw their projects on social media and I was very impressed. I have come to the end of the road and this may be a way to get the message to a wider audience,” Tang says over the phone.

A screenshot from a live stream of a mock prison cell installed in Tang Jie's living room. Tang initiated the art project to draw attention to the plight of her jailed husband. The heart-shaped arrangement includes words of encouragement. PHOTO: The Starving Artist Project

Zheng says the group decided to help Tang because her family have suffered from the “brutality of the system” and a lack of transparency which resonate with many ordinary Chinese citizens.

Tang last saw her husband of 11 years in 2018, when he left home to travel to Hainan Island. Once there, he was arrested for crimes he was accused of committing in Fuyang.

Tang says he has no triad connections and that he was framed after he was involved in a personal dispute.

Her request to attend the court hearing was denied and, with his appeal to a higher court still pending, she has not been allowed to visit him in prison. Her husband’s lawyer was told this month that there would be no court hearing for his appeal.

While it does not amount to a closing of the case, it makes it less likely that the conviction will be overturned.

The setback drove Tang to make another audacious gesture. On a weekday morning recently, the team rented 41 bright yellow shared e-bikes and lined them up in a plaza to form the letters S.O.S., disbanding before security guards arrived.

The footage will also be shared on social media.

Few are as successful in reaching a big audience through protest art as Chinese artist-activist Ai Weiwei.

Others, like Tang, who do not identify as artists, try to use art to get their message across. Zheng says ordinary citizens have a chance, however slight, of persuading those in power to change their views through such use of socially engaged art practices.

For example, women’s rights activist Zheng Churan has essentially been engaged in an 18-month long durational performance by keeping a log on Twitter of how many kilometres she has run since her husband, a workers’ rights advocate, was arrested in March 2019 for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.