Woman creates mouth-watering miniature Chinese courtyard house model out of chocolate

It looks like it could be a scene out of a movie set; not only is this a traditional Chinese courtyard house miniature, but it is probably also delicious.

Made out of chocolate, the scene is modelled after settings from My Own Swordsman, a sitcom released in 2006 that mocks traditional Wuxia (martial arts heroes) kung fu aesthetics.

The creator, Fan Sumu, 27, spent one month making the small yard model of a courtyard from the show, according to Xiaoxiang Morning Herald.

Many internet users praised the model as "almost completely identical" to the courtyard house in the TV show, saying they "could not tell any difference", the report said.

Fan, who lives in Jinan in eastern China's Shandong province, studied finance while in college. She said she started making confectionery about six months ago, and once baked a cake based on an ancient Chinese painting.

"My Own Swordsman is still well known by most people. I like the show very much, and I thought it would be cool if I presented it in my own way," Fan said.

She said she melted 6kg of chocolate to make the miniature model, and used other common decorative baking materials like edible film, sugar and gelatin.

Fan drew a sketch of the house before she built it to "better understand the size and scale of the model".

She said building the walls for the house was the most difficult part of her project because she had to create 2,000 tiny bricks to form the structures.

"I was carving them for a long time, and it was an incredibly repetitive job. At one point, I started crying and felt pain in my abdomen," Fan said.

Besides the walls, she created 200 mini pieces to decorate the courtyard. Before making those small objects, Fan checked pictures online and built them from models of real things.

People online joked that the doors looked delicious.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

"When I was researching the real items, I was trying to think about what kind of materials I could use to imitate the objects," she said.

"For the corn, peppers and pumpkins that were placed in the backyard, I used a fondant, a type of edible icing, to mould the shapes," Fan said.

She said she spent a lot of time strategising how to make the well in the backyard. She finally decided to use six chocolate bars to form a hexagon.

Fan's chocolate project attracted a wave of compliments on the mainland Chinese internet.

"The two doors look like they would be tasty," quipped one person on Weibo.

"It's so amazing. Masters are indeed hidden among ordinary folks," another user said.

Fan said some internet users sent her messages proposing to buy her "dessert courtyard house", but she turned them down.

"I have spent a lot of time and effort making it, and I have not considered selling it at the moment," she said. "I want to appreciate it as much as I can. I hope to preserve this model, which represents a childhood memory of mine, as long as possible."

"I can also melt the chocolate to make other things in the future."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.