Woman says father died of heart attack after being denied admission to Xian hospital amid Covid-19 controls

A woman in China has said her father died of a heart attack after being refused entry to a hospital in the northwestern city of Xian amid tight Covid-19 controls.

The city entered its 15th day of lockdown on Thursday (Jan 6) as criticism from residents grows about the city’s chaotic management, food shortages and other problems.

As of Thursday, it had reported 63 new local cases and a total of 1,856 cases since the start of the outbreak last month.

In a post on Weibo on Wednesday, the woman wrote that her father started suffering from chest pains on Sunday afternoon and had trouble getting through to the switchboard when she called for an ambulance.

When she finally did speak to an operator, they told her they could not tell her how long she would have to wait for an ambulance.

She eventually decided to take him to a nearby hospital, Xian International Medical Centre, but they were initially refused entry.

Many hospitals in the city have stopped taking patients because of the outbreak.

The woman said she tried other hospitals, and even asked the police for help, but had no success.

After 10pm, eight hours after her father started having chest pains, he was finally admitted to the hospital for surgery, by which time it was already too late.

The doctor told her he could have been saved within two hours of the heart attack, but now there was nothing they could do.

“I kept thinking, if I had been more uncooperative, screaming and crying to make a scene, would the hospital have admitted my father?” she wrote.

“But there’s no ‘if’. One month after my father turned 61, I lost him forever.”

The Weibo poster did not respond to a request for comment. The hospital could not be reached by phone and did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Her post followed reports that two women lost babies after being denied entry to hospitals in similar circumstances, and the latest claims stoked a further public outcry and calls for an investigation.

On Thursday several staff at Xian Gaoxin Hospital were sacked or suspended when a woman who was eight-months pregnant lost her baby after she was refused admission because her Covid-19 test result had expired.

Xian announced on Wednesday that hospitals should provide treatment, and open “green lanes” and hotline services for pregnant women and patients with critical illnesses.

Last month the Shaanxi provincial and Xian city governments announced that patients must have access to hospitals during emergencies.

Two hospitals in Xian and individual wards in three others have been designated as “code yellow”, meaning that patients will be able to access vital services such as maternity wards, chemo and radiotherapy and paediatric services.

Both Xian Gaoxin Hospital and Xian International Medical Centre have code yellow wards.

