Woman threatened and pushed in China subway seat argument

An altercation between a young woman and an older male passenger over a subway train seat was recorded in Changsha, Hunan province in central China.
PHOTO: Weibo
Sue Ng
South China Morning Post

A young woman was threatened and pushed off her seat on a subway train in central China after she refused to offer it to an older male passenger.

The incident, which happened at around 6pm on Tuesday in Changsha, Hunan province, was filmed by another passenger, surnamed Jin, who provided the footage to the ﻿Xiaoxiang Morning Post.

In the footage, the man, wearing a yellow T-shirt and sunglasses, can be heard scolding the woman on the crowded train, which was about to depart from Nanhu Road station.

"It's fine if you ask me to give up the seat for you because you are old, but does the seat have a name?" the woman, surnamed Fang, can be heard asking.

"There is no name on it but I need to sit!" the man responded before pushing her off the seat and occupying it. He can then be seen waving his umbrella at her and saying "I will beat you to death".

The﻿ Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported that the man was later restrained by other passengers when he tried to hit Fang, while accusing her of "unreasonable" behaviour.

"Who is 'unreasonable'? Don't you know women are uncomfortable on some days?" Fang replied, before calling a family member to tell them about the incident. As she made the phone call the man left the train.

At the end of the footage a woman next to Fang can be heard defending her with the words: "Offering a seat should be a voluntary choice!"

Fang was accompanied by Jin to a police station on Tuesday night where she reported the incident, which is under investigation. She told the ﻿Xiaoxiang Morning Post she had been reluctant to give up her seat because she had her period and was feeling unwell.

Disputes between young people and older passengers over seats on public transport are not uncommon in China. In July last year, a video of an elderly man in Chengdu forcing a boy off his seat went viral on Weibo, the Twitter-like Chinese social media platform.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china subway Public Transport

TRENDING

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the &#039;woman in his heart&#039;
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
Ku Hye-Sun may have revealed the real reason for divorce from Ahn Jae-Hyun
Ku Hye-Sun may have revealed the real reason for divorce from Ahn Jae-Hyun
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google &#039;kukubird kukubird&#039;
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he&#039;d never walk again
Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing 4 months after being told he'd never walk again
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe

SERVICES