Woman vows to sue hotel for 20 cents after naked man barged into her room

A Chinese woman said she would sue a hotel chain for one yuan (S$0.20 cents) to draw attention to poor security in some hotels after a naked man entered her room in the middle of the night.

The woman, known as Huahua on Weibo, said last week she hoped the possible lawsuit would result in a formal apology and internal changes.

She also said she would sue the man who entered her room after she received the surveillance footage of the incident, which happened on July 31 at a Ji Hotel in Shanghai, a brand owned by Huazhu Hotels Group .

The man was accused of wandering the hotel hallways for nearly an hour knocking on random rooms.

The man, whose name was not released, was caught on surveillance video wandering around the hallways in his underwear and knocking on random hotel rooms for nearly 50 minutes.

When the receptionists and security realised he was trying to enter strangers’ rooms, they escorted him back to his room and stood guard for a while. But they eventually left, assuming he had given up. He had not.

The man managed to break into Huahua’s room, saying she had left her door open. Huahua said she might have left the door unlocked by accident because it had been faulty earlier.

Despite wearing underwear in the earlier surveillance footage, Huahua said the man was completely nude when he barged into her room.

Huahua, who was still awake, said: “I shouted at him, ‘Are you crazy?’ He answered, ‘Why are you pretending? Your door is open. Didn’t you keep it open to let others come in to play with you?’”

She called the police immediately after getting him out of the room, and they detained the man for five days. The mental health of the man is unknown and it is unclear if he was sober.

In a video statement posted on Monday, Huahua said she received thousands of messages from Weibo users sharing similar experiences after she went public last week.

Ji Hotel posted an apology on Weibo over the weekend, pledging to make changes in all its outlets across China to ensure safer services. The hotel said it would intensify night patrols and improve the quality of door locks.

Huahua said she wanted a formal apology stamped with the company’s official seal.

The case happened amid a public reckoning about how women are treated in Chinese society after an Alibaba employee claimed that a supervisor raped her in a hotel in Jinan during a business trip in late July.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.