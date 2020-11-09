Women and girls across China take up the fight against 'period shame'

“When I was carrying a bag of supplies to set up a sanitary pad dispenser in the academic building, I felt like a soldier going to blow up an enemy pillbox.”

That is how Wang Shuli, a third-year student at Yunnan University, described her experience on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, after joining a growing movement to get basic facilities installed in female toilets across the country’s universities and high schools.

With a rallying cry of “girls help girls”, Wang and hundreds of students like her are taking matters into their own hands to set up makeshift dispensers. Since the first calls to action appeared a few weeks ago, women’s rights group Standbyher estimated students from at least 295 educational facilities had responded as of Wednesday.

Wang, 20, gathered sanitary supplies donated by classmates into a paper bag and hung it on the wall inside the toilet, along with a notice carrying the movement’s slogan and a request for those using the service to replenish the stock later.

“Installing the shared dispenser is mainly for convenience but I believe that if it can help initiate public discussion on menstruation it could also help to ease period-shaming,” Wang said.

A handout photo. The self-help dispenser set up by Wang Shuli at Yunnan University.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Tackling the embarrassment surrounding menstruation in China is the broader aim of the campaign, with many of its recruits choosing to install dispensers in the public area outside the women’s toilets in an attempt to normalise the subject.

The call to arms followed a heated discussion on Chinese social media in which numerous women and girls recalled their experiences of shame when buying or borrowing sanitary products.

Wang, who was born and raised in the southern province of Guizhou, said her hometown was relatively conservative, with most people too shy to talk about menstruation. It was common for shopkeepers to wrap sanitary items in black plastic, while using transparent bags for other products, she said.

“Menstruation was rarely mentioned in everyday conversation. For instance, we would use substitute phrases like ‘I am not feeling well’ or ‘I cannot eat anything cold today’ to hint that we were on our periods. It was our common understanding.”

Wang said she struggled at first with the idea of setting up the dispenser, thinking it would not be welcomed by teachers, classmates and the university’s administration, which requires students to seek approval before putting up posters on campus.

“I was really worried at first. I even prepared examples from other schools and related comments on Weibo, expecting I would need to persuade the school officials. But to my surprise, the staff treated it as usual. They did not judge me or ask me any further questions.”

“I hope the school will address the problem one day and replace it with an official free pads dispenser which can help with ensuring quality,” she said.

Sexuality educator Shermy Tam said menstruation was generally regarded as an unsuitable subject for public discussion, while in some parts of the country it was also portrayed as “unclean”.

“For example, in some traditions, women are not allowed to enter temples if they are menstruating,” she said, adding that these women were also unwelcome to attend funerals during their periods, even for close family members. Period-poverty was also an issue in some rural communities, she said, forcing girls to skip classes or take time off.

Tam believes the campaign by Chinese teenagers to bring the subject to public attention originated with a hygiene product donation drive in February for frontline hospital workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, which created a spike in the discussion of women’s issues.

Feng Yi, a second year student at Fujian Normal University, spent about 1,000 yuan (S$203) – a fifth of her monthly living expenses – to install 10 dispensers across her campus.

“It was definitely worth it,” she said. “It’s like the butterfly effect, with many students joining in after they learned about it.”

Feng said there had been criticism of the movement on Weibo, with some commenters describing it as “indecent” while others mocked the idea. But she had also received supportive messages on her school’s forum page from boys indicating their interest in donating sanitary items or money to the project.

“I feel quite grateful and touched that those boys are willing to do that,” she said. “They told me the installation of the dispenser was really heart-warming.”

Wang has now joined forces with a group of students working to get official dispensers installed on campus. As an internet-of-things engineering student she also hopes to one day use her expertise to optimise management of sanitary dispensers and vending machines.

“I guess installing this dispenser can also be seen as blasting the ‘blockhouse’ of period-shaming,” she wrote on Weibo.

“This is just the beginning of the journey. I hope girls will never be ashamed to talk about periods one day.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.