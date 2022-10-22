Women jump from burning flat onto bedsheet in China, new mum carried home in basket

Two women made a dramatic escape from a burning flat in China after throwing a bedsheet down to passers-by to catch them.

Heavy smoke arose from a residential building in central Hunan province after it caught fire earlier this month, The Paper reported.

Two residents who were trapped in a room on the third floor threw a white bedsheet out of a window to people who had gathered on the street below the building.

Several passers-by and two police officers unfolded the sheet before the women jumped from the window one by one and were caught by the sheet, a video of the incident showed.

The footage has been viewed more than three million times on Douyin.

The two women were uninjured, the report said.

A Chinese woman who recently gave birth by caesarean section was carried up to her flat in a basket by her family who feared she would experience post-surgery scar pain if she walked up by herself.

According to the woman's younger sister, surnamed Zhang, the woman was carried upstairs to the 7th floor where her flat is located in southeastern Fujian province, The Paper reported. The building does not have a lift, said Zhang.

Zhang said her father, her sister's father-in-law, her sister's husband and her brother - worked together to carry her sister.

"My sister can walk and actually she wants to walk, but all of us are concerned that her scar will be painful," Zhang said.

"It happened that there was a big basket, part of a swinging chair, in her flat, so they used that to hold her. I think it is fun."

A similar scenario happened in central Hunan province last month when a new mother was carried in a basket by her father and husband using a bamboo pole and rope.

A woman has been praised on Chinese social media after stopping her electric bike on a mainland highway and removing stone chips from the road she felt posed a safety risk to other vehicles.

A surveillance video of the incident showed many fist-sized stones had fallen from a truck as it made a turn on a highway in eastern Shandong province earlier this month, Jiupai News reported.

Local resident Li Xihan was riding her electric bike on the road and stopped to pick up the stones and throwing them to the side of the road.

After making sure that all the stones were cleared from the road, Li left the scene and continued on her way.

After the video was released and in response to the praise from internet users, Li said it was a "piece of cake" for what she did.

Li also said she paid attention to her own safety while removing the stones.

"It is such a small thing. I don't need high praise from the public," she said.

"The reason why my action has received attention is not because of me, but because of the positive energy in everyone's heart. I believe other people would do the same."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.