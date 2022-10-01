'Won't give up on her': Young single mother symbol of perseverance after tragedy

Being a single mother is a full-time job, so the ability of a 21-year-old woman to raise her toddler amid tragedy while working as a courier won plaudits across China.

The woman, surnamed Chen, from the southeastern Chinese province Anhui, took up the delivery job after being kicked out of her boyfriend's family home after he died in a road accident.

She said she is satisfied with the job from which she earns 8,000 yuan a month (S$1,609), doubling the minimum salary in the region. More importantly, Chen is allowed to take her daughter on delivery runs , she told an Anhui-based vlogger using the pseudonym Xiao Yuan Lai Le O.

"When my daughter was still too young to walk, I strapped her to my chest or held her on my back while I rode the electric bike to deliver goods," she said. "Later, when she was a bit older, I often left her at a McDonald's restaurant where the staff was nice and helped me look after her."

Chen said since her daughter started attending kindergarten this year, she takes her to the kindergarten at 8am every day, then picks her up at 5pm before dropping her off at a McDonald's branch until 9pm when she finishes her work.

"I am still young, and it is OK to face hardships at this age. Regarding our express delivery industry, if young people do not climb stairs to send goods, who will do that?" said Chen.

"I don't feel a lot of pressure in life. Through this job, I can make enough money to support my daughter and save some money. Plus, I don't rely on anybody else," she said.

Chen, from rural Jiangxi province in southeastern China, dropped out of school at the age of 15, and her daughter's father died in a road accident in 2019 when the girl was only six months old.

The couple could not get married at the time because they were below the minimum age for marriage. The legal marriage age is 22 for men and 20 for women.

Chen with her daughter, who started kindergarten this year.

PHOTO: Weibo

When the boyfriend's mother received financial compensation after his death, she kicked Chen and the baby out of her home.

Chen said the older woman did not care that Chen's daughter was her granddaughter because she only valued having a male to carry the family name.

After consulting lawyers, she gave up fighting for her rights in the case of her boyfriend's compensation.

"I don't blame her. She is old and she has another child, a teenager, to raise. After all, she has lost a son," said Chen. "She gives us some money every now and then."

Chen took the courier job to support her daughter as a single mother.

PHOTO: Weibo

Chen said she has no plans to date or get married.

"I only think about making money to raise my daughter. Other things are not important," said Chen.

She said she hoped to buy a small flat for her and her daughter.

"I also want to buy a car because, on rainy days, my daughter often asks me why other kids have cars to sit in when going home, but she does not have a car. I replied, 'I am working hard to earn money to buy her a car'," said Chen.

She said she had not told the girl about her father's death.

"I just told her that her dad is in our hometown in Jiangxi," said Chen. "I don't want her to feel inferior to others."

She said she does not accept any help from the public. "That is my red line which should not be crossed. I can make money by myself. Why do I need help from others? Many others, like disabled people, need more help than me."

On Sept 21, Chen wrote on Weibo to thank internet users' for their encouragement.

"I only have a secondary school education, and I cannot write fancy words," she wrote. "I firmly believe that I cannot escape or give up when facing problems."

"I love my daughter, and I will never give up on her."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.