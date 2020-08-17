Wood-working grandpa in China gains internet fame with his ingenious wooden creations

It is not rare in China that many seniors make good use of their retirement years to find ways to please their grandchildren.

Some of them can make traditional sugar figures. It is called the sugar figure blowing art that uses sugar as its basic material, and the maker has his own ways to boil sugar and blow it into various figures.

Some can weave, using even the most unexpected materials such as leaves, and some excel in carpentry, and often use wood to carve lifelike dolls and toys.

Recently, in Xinqiao village, Xinqiao township, Changting county, Longyan city, in East China's Fujian province, one-and-a-half-year-old Dandan became the most enviable child in the village.

Not long ago, his grandfather made a pure wooden "mantis cart" for him. The wooden components on both sides of the cart would rise and fall with the wheels, resembling a mantis. This one-of-a-kind toy was filmed by the child's parents and posted on the internet.

The cart immediately aroused curiosity among netizens.

The child's grandfather, Li Shishui, 70, has been a carpenter for more than 50 years. Two years ago, he retired and returned to his hometown because of his advanced years. Together with his wife, Li takes care of his grandson Dandan for his son and daughter-in-law who both work in a garment-making factory in the city.

In his spare time, he picked up his old craftsmanship and used the scrap wood from his old house to make a "mantis cart" tenon by tenon. He also made pure wooden toys such as robots and birds to make his grandson happy.

Dandan is blessed with a carpenter grandfather who not only made the "mantis cart" with long legs, but also a simple version of a wooden "Iron Man".

These wooden toys, full of childlike fun, paternal love and ingenious design, not only captured the heart of his grandson, but also impressed his son and daughter-in-law who had been working away from home for many years.

Netizens also expressed their envy after watching their online videos. In the comment section of these online videos, some netizens said: I want a grandpa like him too. Does grandpa want a granddaughter? The child has a grandfather who loves him so much since he was a child, and his childhood must have been very happy.

In addition, they commented that although their grandfather is not a carpenter, but when they were young, their grandfather also made some gadgets to make them happy. These videos have brought back their fond memories.

At the beginning of 2020, his son and daughter-in-law quit their jobs and returned to their hometown.

While using their years of business expertise to start a clothing e-commerce company, they recorded the unique love of Grandpa Carpenter for his grandson, and let more people know about the magic of carpenters and their traditional craftsmanship.

When Dandan goes out in the "mantis cart" that his grandfather made for him, it always succeeds in turning heads and making the children of the neighbors next door so envious that they shout and cry to their parents that they want it too.

When a child has an elder who loves him, the child will have a certain sense of dependence and trust. Therefore, when the child encounters a problem, he will always ask the elder for help in the first place. The elders will also extend their helping hands to guide and help the child overcome difficulties together.

Many believe parents should lay emphasis on the cultivation of their children's interpersonal communication skills at an early age. Children who grow up in the love of their elders will be more brave, positive, optimistic and confident than other children.