Working from home not so great, employees in China find

Working from home has been a romantic idea for many employees craving more flexible work arrangements and comforts. With the fantasy becoming a reality during the novel coronavirus outbreak, however, quite a few people are finding it is not really a perfect choice.

Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic, a large number of Chinese companies have ordered employees to work from home, looking to curb the spread of the epidemic as many staffers return from the Spring Festival travel rush.

Bytedance, the owner of videosharing site Douyin, has requested that employees travelling during the Lunar New Year remain at their destinations for the time being and work from home. Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba took similar steps, as did search engine provider Baidu.

"It's necessary that businesses take steps to plan for the possibility that the outbreak worsens and to protect their employees from getting infected in the workplace," said Zhang Chewei, head of the Population and Labor Economics Research Institute with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Allowing employees to work from home － even if they are not symptomatic － and enabling virtual meetings could help to limit the spread of the virus and assuage employee fears about exposure to it, he added.

On the other hand, residences filled with distractions such as spouses, parents, children or pets may create problems for people working from home.

Xia Baiqi, who works for an internet company in Beijing, was required to stay at her home in Jilin province until Feb 10.

She found her dreamlike working style a hindrance to productivity.

Her parents, who have not had much to do recently, have suddenly become so concerned about her job and have a book of questions for her. They look to chat with her more often, thinking that working from home is just an "extended holiday".