World's largest Legoland park to open in China to cash in on booming family tourism

BEIJING - Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based family entertainment, has announced its plans to open a Legoland resort in Jinshan district in Shanghai, the largest Legoland park in the world, to cash in on the rising family tourism market in China.

The British theme park operator has reached an agreement with the Shanghai Jinshan district government, Chinese media and entertainment giant CMC, and the investment company behind the Lego empire Kirkbi to invest an estimated US$500 million (S$679 million) in the resort, and the project is not expected to open until after 2023.

The resort will also cover a theme hotel incorporating 250 rooms, coupled with other neighbouring facilities.

The resort featuring Lego brick elements and Chinese cultural characteristics, will target families with children aged between two and 12. There are eight Lego parks in operation globally.

Merlin operates 13 attractions in China including Legoland Discovery Centres, Madame Tussauds, the Sea Life Centre, Dungeons, Peppa Pig World of Play, and Little BIG City.

"A gateway city with modern consumers, Shanghai is already the home for many Merlin brands, and it has been our ambition for some time to build a full-scale theme park that offers visitors the opportunities to immerse themselves in a unique Legoland experience," said Mr Nick Varney, chief executive officer of Merlin Entertainments.

Globally, it operates more than 120 attractions in 25 countries around the world.