Wrapper boy: mother in China says her 2-year-old is addicted to wrapping up things like shiny jewellery

A two-year-old boy in China is addicted to wrapping parcels, a hobby he likes so much that he even refuses to play outdoors, said his worried mother.

In a viral video on mainland Chinese social media, the boy was seen skilfully and swiftly wrapping a shiny bracelet made of large red pearls in a box in one minute, Wutong Video reported.

The boy's mother, surnamed Zhang, said his father runs an online store and often packs his products at home before posting them to customers.

"My son is two years and one month old," Zhang said. "When he was very young, he watched his father wrapping parcels a lot. Sometimes he disturbed his father who became so annoyed that he gave the boy items to wrap.

"What we did not expect is that our son would wrap parcels more quickly and more smoothly. He finishes wrapping a parcel even faster than me."

Zhang said the boy likes wrapping so much that he refuses to play outside.

"When I took him outside he cried and fought for permission to go back inside to wrap parcels," she said.

An expert holiday gift wrapper at a young age.

PHOTO: Weibo

Zhang said she hoped the boy would not remain addicted to wrapping parcels.

The video has been viewed nearly nine million times on short video platform Douyin, with audiences marvelling over the boy's wrapping skills.

"When he is 18 years old and looking for a job, he can say he has 16 years work experience in the e-commerce industry," one person jokingly wrote.

"His parents are lucky because the boy was born to return a favour to them," a second user said.

"The boy concentrates on doing things and his hand skills are strong. He is sure to achieve high scores in his studies in the future," another person commented.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.