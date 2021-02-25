Wuhan, China has a plum of a tourist attraction

More than 20,000 plum trees in more than 340 varieties are in full bloom at the East Lake Plum Garden in Wuhan, Hubei province.

A handout photo. Plum trees are in bloom at East Lake Plum Garden in Wuhan, Hubei province.

PHOTO: Zhao Li

PHOTO: Zhao Li

In recent weeks, the garden has attracted around 15,000 tourist visits per day.

The garden at East Lake is the biggest plum research centre in China, covering an area of more than 53 hectares and features the greatest variety in the world.

PHOTO: Zhao Li

The blooming scene has attracted lots of photographers and photo hobbyists to take pictures at the garden, as well as people who are fans of traditional Han clothes and cheongsam to enjoy the early spring in traditional Chinese outfits.

PHOTO: Zhao Li

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, reservations are required. Tourists must show reservation barcodes at the entrance and have their body temperature checked.