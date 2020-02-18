Wuhan couple leave their 2 children behind to serve on front line

Qu Lianlian － head nurse of the intensive care unit at Wuhan Union Hospital in Wuhan, epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province － left her 3-month-old baby in the care of her parents-in-law two weeks ago after she joined her colleagues to fight the epidemic.

Since then, the 36-year-old and her husband Cheng Yifeng, who works as a surgeon with her in the same hospital, have not been home to see their baby daughter and their 7-year-old son. Both have worked on the front line of the fight against the contagion that has claimed more than 1,700 lives throughout China as of Sunday.

"At such a trying moment, we should be in the place where we are and do what we should do as medics and also members of the Communist Party of China," Qu said in an interview with China Daily.

Qu's hospital was one of those designated to admit infected patients in the hardest-hit city. Due to the shortage of medics in the hospital after the outbreak, she decided to conclude her maternity leave ahead of time and return to work.

As the head nurse of the ICU, she has to take overall responsibility for the supervision of the administrative and clinical aspects of nursing care in her unit every day, ranging from approaching patients and their families to communicating with doctors, and preparing the medical supplies and protective suits for them.

"Since patients under treatment in ICU are always critically ill, we have to be ready to respond to emergencies at any time," she said, adding she and her colleagues have worked more than 12 hours every day.

As the epidemic swept the city, many people were panicked, but Qu told her nursing team they needed to be calm and patient despite a lot of physical and psychological pressure.

"We cannot back off because patients need us. We must stay strong during this difficult time. That's our responsibility," she said.

However, as a mother in lactation, Qu can only share her stress with her husband. She feels sad about being unable to breast feed her baby daughter. She also misses her son, but they can only make calls with him via WeChat.

Every day after they go back to the hospital dormitory, Qu and Cheng spend some time speaking with their parents over the phone, talking about their children and telling them they are healthy and safe.

"My husband is not romantic, but he supports me a lot," Qu said.