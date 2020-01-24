Wuhan medical staff being infected at faster pace than reported: Sources

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control has identified 15 hospital staff as being infected in the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan city, but two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said doctors and nurses were being stricken at a much faster pace.

The outbreak was first reported on December 31, less than four weeks ago, and identified as a previously unidentified pathogen on January 7.

During most of that period, medical staff were treating patients in Wuhan hospitals without confirmation of human-to-human transmission.

One patient - a suspected super-spreader, or highly virulent carrier of the disease - is thought to have infected 14 staff in one hospital alone, Yuen Kwok-yung, a doctor and infectious diseases specialist at Hong Kong University, said at a press conference.

He visited Wuhan with other doctors at the invitation of the central government on Tuesday.

A Wuhan doctor said at least one dormitory building at a hospital in the city was being used to house quarantined medical workers.

"Definitely more than 15 medical workers are infected," the doctor said, declining to give his name because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the issue.

"Many were not initially informed about the potential for people-to-person transmission and even now we don't have enough protective gear, test kits and other supplies.

"We are worried about infected colleagues, but for the rest of us there is no other option but to carry on."