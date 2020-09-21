Wuhan medics take centre stage in new History Channel documentary

A three-episode documentary by Shanghai Media Group and A+E Networks Asia will premiere exclusively on HISTORY Channel across Southeast Asia on Sept 20.

A handout photo. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Titled Life Matters: Inside Wuhan's Red Zone, the show will depict the stories of frontline medics in Wuhan, Hubei province, who helped battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The documentary was filmed in three hospitals in Wuhan over a period of four weeks in March.

Li Yi, executive director of the SMG Documentary Center, said the documentary delves into the real-life challenges, fears and struggles brought by the pandemic, and shows viewers "the heroic stories between life and death".

"We are honoured to partner with the SMG Documentary Center to tell this extraordinary story of Wuhan's frontline heroes," said Chris Humphrey, director of international production, A+E Networks Asia-Pacific.

"The HISTORY Channel is the home of unique storytelling, and this will go down as one of the most historic battles ever seen in modern history," Humphrey said.