Wuhan starts 3-day screening campaign

Authorities in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak in Hubei province, launched a three-day campaign on Monday to screen people in order to leave no one unattended and curb the spread of the contagion.

The screening work came after the city issued a public notice on Friday that required all residential communities to be locked down and reduce people's movement to limit transmission of the disease.

All residential communities throughout the city are required to be checked door-to-door to identify infected people, suspected cases and those who have close contact with the infected people, Wang Zhonglin, Party secretary of Wuhan, said at a video conference on Sunday.

Wang urged officials to be highly responsible for people's health, and "leave no household, no one behind "during the screening process.

Fever patients, people who have had close contact with confirmed cases and suspected cases of infections must receive nucleic acid tests in a timely manner while those with confirmed cases must be hospitalised, he added.

On Monday, while chairing a meeting on epidemic prevention and control, Wang called for efforts to provide more beds to hospitals to admit more patients. He told officials attending the meeting that every effort must be made to improve the admission and recovery rates and reduce the infection and mortality rates.

While stressing that violations of the regulations on the community lockdown will be punished, Wang also underlined the need to improve the commodity delivery systems to guarantee the supply of daily necessities to residents.

Acting on government instructions, residential communities have strengthened control of their entrances. Tian Ming, head of a neighbourhood committee in Wuhan East Lake High-Tech Development Zone, organised 30 community workers to do screening from early Monday morning.

"We have 1,315 households in the community. We will visit them door-to-door, learning how many people there are in the homes, noting their telephone numbers, checking their temperatures and taking note of whether they have health problems," Tian told China Daily.

The community workers operate in shifts to provide round-the-clock services to the residents to ensure they can be reached at any time for assistance in health problems or supplies of daily necessities, he said.