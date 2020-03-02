Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces

Chinese scientists have found traces of the new coronavirus in the faeces of some infected patients, possibly indicating an additional mode of transmitting the deadly disease.

Health authorities had previously thought the main ways the disease was spread was through respiratory droplet transmission and contact, including touching the face after exposure to a surface containing the virus.

But new findings from Shenzhen Third People's Hospital raise the possibility of faecel-oral transmission, after researchers found genetic traces of coronavirus in patients' stool samples.

The presence of the 2019 coronavirus RNA, or ribonucleic acid - a molecule that carries genetic codes in some viruses - indicates the disease may live in faeces, the Shenzhen Health Commission said in a statement on Saturday.

The results have echoed similar findings elsewhere, including in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, and the United States, with some scientists saying the research shows it was possible the virus was transmitted via human excrement.

Researchers at Shi Zhengli's Laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is administered by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, found nucleic acids in stool samples and anal swabs from a group of coronavirus pneumonia patients in the city, according to a report from state news agency Xinhua.

The scientists concluded that the virus could be transmitted "to a certain degree" via facecal-oral transmission.

"Clinicians, especially gastroenterologists, should pay close attention to the atypical symptoms of pneumonia caused by new coronavirus infection, and take personal protection against vomitus and faeces," they said.

Zhang Qiwei, a professor at the School of Public Health of the Southern Medical University, said it was highly likely that the patients' faeces contained the live virus, even though it was RNA that was found.