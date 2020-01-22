Wuhan virus a step closer to full-blown epidemic, expert warns.

The deadly new coronavirus outbreak that started in the mainland Chinese city of Wuhan has entered the stage of transmission among families and hospitals, taking it a step closer to a full-blown community epidemic, a top Hong Kong expert warned on Tuesday.

The warning came as a study by the University of Hong Kong (HKU) estimated that the virus had already spread to 20 other mainland cities from Wuhan in Hubei province between January 1 and 17, suggesting the situation was worse than officially reported.

Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, a top infectious diseases expert at HKU, said the transmission of the coronavirus had entered its "third wave".

"Now we can see infections of family members and in hospitals. What we are worried most about is a large outbreak in the community that may cause a situation like what we experienced during Sars," Yuen said, referring to the severe acute respiratory syndrome pandemic of 2002-03.

"We are worried that the super-spreading event might have occurred already … we need to see if sustained human-to-human transmission has happened."

The renowned microbiologist, just back in Hong Kong after a fact-finding trip to Wuhan, called for more measures to tackle the ballooning crisis and curb the spread of the virus.

He advised Hongkongers not to travel to Wuhan unless absolutely necessary.

Professor Yuen Kwok-yung advised Hongkongers not to travel to Wuhan unless absolutely necessary. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

As of Tuesday night, more than 300 cases of the newly discovered virus had been officially confirmed on the mainland.

Of those, 270 were from Hubei province and more than 30 were reported in other parts of the country, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong province, which neighbours Hong Kong.

The virus has spread to Thailand, Japan, South Korea and now Taiwan, which have reported five cases in total. Wuhan has reported six deaths so far.

The crisis could not have come at a worse time, as the Lunar New Year holiday sees the biggest mass migration of people on the planet, with hundreds of millions of Chinese workers in cities returning to their rural homes.

Hong Kong added 12 more suspected infections to its tally in the 24 hours until Tuesday noon, bringing the total to 118 since December 31.

Hospital Authority director of quality and safety Dr Chung Kin-lai said extra measures had been decided on Tuesday to address the threat. Pneumonia patients admitted to hospital who had been to the mainland over the past 14 days would be tested for the new coronavirus, he said.

A model developed by HKU's infectious disease experts estimated the virus would have spread across swathes of mainland China between January 1 and 17.

The analysis, by the university's World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Control, used travel and other data to map out the likely spread of the virus.

A masked guard on duty at a security check at Beijing West Railway Station. PHOTO: Reuters

It estimated 1,343 people had been infected in Wuhan, and another 116 in 20 other Chinese cities.