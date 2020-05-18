Wuhan's hospitals return to normal after last coronavirus patients return home

Wuhan's hospitals returned to normal over the weekend after the last Covid-19 patients in the city where the disease first emerged were discharged.

However, more cases of the disease continued to emerge in northeast China, with three new cases, all from community infections, and one death recorded in Jilin province on Saturday.

As a result, the Fengman district in Jilin city has been elevated to "high-risk" status, joining the nearby city of Shulan on the highest alert level.

The Jinlin government advised the general public to increase their precautions, and protect the health of themselves and their families.

"If you have a fever, cough and other acute respiratory symptoms, you should go to a local designated medical institution to get treatment immediately," the statement said.

Shulan party chief Li Pengfei was removed from his post on Friday and the following day five more officials there and in Jilin city were also dismissed.

Meanwhile, Wuhan continued to show signs that life was returning to normal.

All hospitals in the city, the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, had resumed normal service on Saturday after treating thousands of Covid-19 patients, local media reported.

Doctors at Wuhan University’s Renmin Hospital – one of the 48 hospitals designated as a Covid-19 treatment centre – treated nearly 1,000 patients on the first day of normal service resuming, the Changjiang Daily reported on Sunday.

It was the last hospital in Wuhan to resume normal operations, after more than four months battling the outbreak.

During that time, thousands of Wuhan residents were unable to get treatment for emergencies or chronic diseases, but the number of people who died, as a result, was not recorded.

Before reopening, the hospital underwent a sanitising process that took more than three days, in which all air conditioners, filters, and bedsheets were disinfected.

All patients entering the hospital were required to submit personal information, including their temperature and contact history, in a makeshift shelter set up in front of the hospital's main entrance before being allowed in.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.