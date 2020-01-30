Xi: PLA must play key role against virus

President Xi Jinping is calling on the People's Liberation Army to shoulder its responsibility and continue contributing to the country's uphill battle to control the recent novel coronavirus outbreak and prevent a pandemic.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, instructed the PLA about efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

In the instruction, which was published on Wednesday, Xi commended the military for resolutely carrying out the decision of the CPC Central Committee after the outbreak and promptly launching an epidemic prevention and control mechanism and dispatching elite forces to the front line of the battle against the virus.

The situation remains challenging and complex, and the PLA must keep in mind its purpose and respond to orders, he said.

He noted that the military has been assigned the task of medical treatment at Huoshenshan hospital, an emergency specialty hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, which is under construction. That assignment indicates a high level of trust from the Party and the Chinese people, Xi said.

It is important for the military to step up its organising and leadership functions, enable closer coordination with local authorities, adhere to the principles of scientific treatment and ensure self-protection, he said, adding that by doing so in this mission, it will live up to its high standard of trust and honour.

Military hospitals must make all-out efforts to accept and treat patients, and research institutions should press ahead with their research and development to contribute to victory against the outbreak, he said.

A meeting, presided over by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, underlined the importance of targeted measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus nationwide.