Yet another of Stanley Ho's children registers interest in late tycoon's estate

Late gaming tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun’s eldest surviving child has joined her siblings in filing a court notice in Hong Kong to register her interest in their late father’s estate, two months after she publicly distanced herself from her sister for taking similar action.

Angela Ho Chiu-yin on Tuesday lodged a caveat with the Probate Registry of the High Court demanding that her solicitors at Fangda Partners be notified before the sealing of her father’s grant, which includes court orders authorising the administration of his estate.

Her notice is the fourth one filed over the estate of Stanley Ho, who was counted as one of Asia’s richest men for decades, with a personal fortune estimated at HK$50 billion (S$8.87 billion) at the time of his retirement in 2018.

The tycoon died on May 26, at the age of 98, survived by three wives and 15 of his 17 children, and leaving behind a legacy of having transformed Macau into the world’s biggest casino hub.

ALSO READ: Here's how Stanley Ho's wealth compares to Asia's richest

His youngest daughter from his first marriage, Deborah, filed the first caveat just 11 days after his death, on June 5.

The move prompted Angela, Deborah’s older sister, to issue a statement through her lawyers describing the court action as “completely irresponsible and inappropriate”.

Both Angela and Deborah are children from Stanley Ho’s first marriage to Clementina De Mello Leitao, also known as Tininha, who died in 2004.

“Neither [Angela] nor any of the first family supports the recent action by Deborah, her sister, in the filing of a caveat,” her lawyers’ statement read at the time. “Angela and the first family consider such filing to be completely irresponsible and inappropriate during this sensitive period and [she] wishes to publicly distance herself from the actions of her sister.”

But that did not stop further filings ahead of the tycoon’s funeral, with his nephew, Michael Hotung, also known as Mak Shun-ming, lodging the second caveat on June 12. Hotung is the son of Stanley Ho’s late sister, businesswoman Winnie Ho Yuen-ki, and her cousin and secret lover, billionaire Eric Hotung, who died in October 2017.

Stanley Ho’s funeral service was held on July 10.

His fifth child, and firstborn from his second marriage, Pansy Ho Chiu-king, one of Hong Kong’s richest women, filed the third caveat last Friday.

Land Registry records showed Stanley Ho’s mansion at 1 Repulse Bay Road had already been transferred to Angela in 2011, and the address was listed under her name in the latest court filing.

Angela is also the trustee of The Clementina Ho Trust and The Stanley and Clementina Family Trust.

Earlier in May, Deborah sued Angela, demanding that her elder sister provide her lawyers with the deeds and documents related to the two trusts.

The elder sibling later issued a statement saying it was unfortunate that Deborah had initiated unnecessary proceedings against her to obtain the documents.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.