'You are Chinese, aren't you?' Shock after kimono-clad woman cosplaying as manga character is detained by police

A scandal has erupted in China after a policeman detained a Chinese woman wearing a kimono, claiming she was "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" by wearing the traditional Japanese garment on the street.

The incident happened on Aug 10 on Huaihai Street in Suzhou, Jiangsu province in eastern China. The street is known as a "Japanese folk culture" area with restaurants and shops carrying signs written in Japanese characters. It was built in the 1990s for Japanese expatriates working in the city.

News of the incident went viral a few days later on Aug 15, the anniversary marking Japan's surrender at the end of World War II during which Japanese soldiers invaded China and killed tens of millions of Chinese civilians.

The woman, who posted her account of what happened on social media, said she was wearing the kimono and a wig while cosplaying as a popular character from a manga series.

In her video post, which went viral, the woman explained she was on the street for a photo shoot and was queuing to buy Japanese snack food when the officer approached and shouted at her.

"If you wore hanfu, I wouldn't say this. But you, as a Chinese person, are wearing a kimono. You are Chinese, aren't you?" the officer demanded to know.

Hanfu is the name of ancient clothing traditionally worn by Han Chinese.

When the woman challenged the officer by asking him why he felt entitled to yell at her, he replied: "Yes. If you don't co-operate with us, we can take you away and you will be accused of picking quarrels and provoking trouble."

The term the officer used is a vaguely defined offence the Chinese authorities routinely used to muzzle dissidents, journalists and activists.

The woman said she was taken to a nearby police station and questioned for five hours; her phone was searched and her kimono confiscated. She said she was "educated" and told not to discuss the incident online, news portal hexun.com reported.

A handout photo. After the incident the woman posted about her experience on social media and apologised for wearing the garment.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"I apologise for wearing Japanese clothes on the street while ignoring public sentiments and hurting our nation's feelings," she wrote in her post on Aug 14.

The reaction to the police officer's actions was mixed on mainland social media.

"We all support this best policeman. He spoke with the voice of justice," one user said on Douyin.

"It's right to punish kimono-wearing behaviour. We mustn't forget our country's humiliation and must remember the history forever," another person commented.

But some felt differently. "This is an overreaction. Today, they ban kimonos, tomorrow they will ban suits, jeans, Coca-Cola and iPhones. This society is crazy!" one person wrote.

Another commenter wrote: "Although it's not morally correct to wear a kimono in China, no law bans people from doing it. What this officer did is actually illegal; law-based governance is the bottom line in society."

Hawkish commentator and former Global Times editor Hu Xijin also weighed in, saying the woman's actions were not illegal and people should be able to dress freely. But there were sensitivities, he added.

"Kimono should not be banned in our society, and in fact, there is no such ban. But when someone wants to wear a kimono, I advise them to pay attention to the surrounding environment … to avoid becoming the centre of unnecessary controversy as much as possible. After all, it's not wrong to respect most people's feelings."

The anti-kimono incident and the ensuing heated debate occurred amid the rising of hyper-nationalism in China.

In February, a Chinese woman wearing a kimono was prevented by security guards from entering a tourist attraction in southwestern China's Yunnan province due to her attire.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.