Young Chinese hit back at life with anger rooms

Read also

"There are many people who need an outlet away from work or family pressures. A lot of people work out every day, or pray or meditate, but there are others who like to break stuff. That first time you smash a bottle, you'll just 'get it'."

In many fast-paced cities such as Beijing, rapid development has resulted in high stress levels. The pressure to succeed is extremely high for both students and working adults.

According to a Working in Asia survey conducted by international leadership institute Roffey Park in 2017, some 40 per cent of employees on the Chinese mainland and 45 per cent in Hong Kong said they work more than 50 hours a week - with only 2 per cent in each jurisdiction working less than 32 hours weekly.

Another report, published by the Institute of Psychology at the China Academy of Sciences last year, showed a general decline in the national mental health index among young Chinese, followed by an uptick among adults.

Such reports have inspired people like Jin to find new ways to capitalise on the mounting pressure faced by young people living in urban areas.

Last year, Museums of Lost Relationships, launched by a company called Mr. Lovelorn in many Chinese cities, were such a success that the company quickly opened new locations in some 20 other areas, including Beijing and Tianjin.

The museums were the brainchild of the company's director, Zhu Zhaowei, who said he sympathized with young people who felt "lost" after romantic breakups, and he "wanted to create a place that provided an opportunity for catharsis."

"With pressure from society and work, more young people, especially Generation Z (those reaching adulthood in the second decade of this century), are more open and tend to express themselves, and they want to find an outlet for their emotions," Zhu said.